IDF commandos arrest Palestinian who planned imminent attack

Commandos from the Israel Defense Forces’ Unit 217 (aka the Duvdevan Unit) arrested two Palestinian terrorists in northern Samaria on Wednesday, one of whom was planning to carry out an attack in the “immediate timeframe,” the military said.

The separate arrests occurred within less than 12 hours, according to the IDF. The fighters operated undercover among the local Palestinian population.

The terrorist who was prevented from executing an attack was detained in the city of Qabatiya, near Jenin, the IDF said.

The second suspect was apprehended in the city of Nablus.

In a separate incident in southern Samaria, IDF troops rushed to the Jewish community of Ofra following a report of a car-ramming attack.

The army said that leading up to the incident, a confrontation developed between several Israeli civilians and Palestinians, during which one of the Palestinians was sprayed with pepper spray.

The Palestinian fled the scene and struck one of the civilians with his vehicle, injuring him lightly.

The suspect turned himself in to Israeli security forces and will be further investigated, the IDF said.