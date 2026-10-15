IDF dismantles terror tunnel crossing Gaza’s Yellow Line

Israeli soldiers dismantled a 1.5-kilometer (0.9-mile) underground tunnel that crossed the Yellow Line in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.

The tunnel contained rooms intended for Hamas terrorists, according to the military.

Engineering troops from the Gaza Division’s Southern Brigade, working with the Yahalom combat engineering unit, sealed and dismantled the tunnel as part of ongoing operations to remove terrorist infrastructure near the Yellow Line, which marks IDF military deployment positions under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.