More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF kills armed terrorist in northern border shootout

The military said the incident was ongoing.

JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers drive on a road in the Upper Galilee, near the border with Lebanon, Oct. 10, 2024. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel Defense Forces soldiers drive on a road in the Upper Galilee, near the border with Lebanon, Oct. 10, 2024. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
(Jun. 9, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday eliminated a terrorist who opened fire at soldiers operating in the Ramim Ridge area of the Upper Galilee, the military said.

“The soldiers returned fire and eliminated a terrorist in the area. No IDF injuries were reported,” the statement said.

The Ramim Ridge is a mountainous area in Israel’s Upper Galilee region, running parallel to the Lebanese border, with some sections lying directly adjacent to the frontier and overlooking Lebanon.

According to the Hebrew-language Channel 12 News outlet, the Lebanese terrorist opened fire after managing to approach the border fence near the Israeli community of Moshav Margaliot.

Security sources told the broadcaster the terrorist is believed to have entered the area in disguise with the goal of infiltrating Israeli territory. A knife and a rifle were reportedly found on his body.

Following the incident, residents of Margaliot, Kibbutz Misgav Am and Kibbutz Manara were told to remain indoors and avoid movement within the communities. Highway 886, which runs along the Ramim Ridge between Yiftach and Manara, was also closed to traffic.

The IDF said the incident was ongoing, with soldiers conducting searches and Israeli Air Force aircraft operating in the area.

“The IDF remains in close contact with the local authorities,” it added.

Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah renewed its rocket and drone attacks on Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first day of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response, Israel launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded military operations in Southern Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on Israeli communities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Hezbollah of “essentially disintegrating” the April 17 ceasefire with Lebanon, which was renewed on June 4 during the fourth round of the historic direct talks between Jerusalem and Beirut in Washington.

The Iranian regime on Monday threatened to resume ballistic missile attacks against the Jewish state “if aggression and hostile acts continue, including in Southern Lebanon.”

Hezbollah Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Haifa
Israel News
Israel arrests Haifa man over Iran spy links
The suspect carried out tasks for Iranian agents, including photographing sensitive sites, according to police.
June 9, 2026
JNS Staff
The fifth Hebrew Language Olympiad, run by Tel Aviv University, drew a record 9,286 students from Israel and around the world, June 5, 2026. Photo by Avi Zangi.
Jewish Life
Hebrew Olympiad links Israel and Diaspora through shared language
Record participation in the Tel Aviv University contest included students from the United States, China, Singapore, Brazil, the Netherlands and Egypt.
June 9, 2026
Steve Linde
Greek Minister for Citizen Protection Michalis Chrisochoidis, left, and other Greek officials speak to media about the situation at the Greek/Turkish border in Brussels, Belgium on March 4, 2020. Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images.
World News
Greek official warns of Hamas threat to Israelis
Minister cites concerns about networks targeting Israeli and Jewish sites after suspect’s indictment.
June 9, 2026
Canaan Lidor
U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct fast-rope training aboard the USS Tripoli in the Arabian Sea, in this image released by U.S. Central Command on June 2, 2026. Source: @CENTCOM/X.
U.S. News
US helicopter crew rescued after Apache goes down near Strait of Hormuz
“The pilots are fine, yeah—nobody injured,” said U.S. President Donald Trump.
June 9, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Air Force One prior to departing John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, June 9, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: ‘Can’t blame’ Israel for hitting back after Iranian missile attacks
The president said he told the Israeli PM to “do what’s right,” but to “stop as quickly as you can.”
June 9, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
IDF in Gaza
Israel News
IDF hits Hamas naval police HQ in southern Gaza
The strike in Khan Younis killed several terrorists, including a cell commander in the terror group’s military wing.
June 9, 2026
JNS Staff
1967 Six-Day War, Israeli Tank
JNS TV / Straight Up
June anniversaries underscore Israel’s transformation from vulnerability to strength
Jun. 8, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon is compromised
Moshe Phillips
Column
Translating Trump in Tehran
Ruthie Blum