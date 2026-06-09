IDF kills armed terrorist in northern border shootout

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday eliminated a terrorist who opened fire at soldiers operating in the Ramim Ridge area of the Upper Galilee, the military said.

“The soldiers returned fire and eliminated a terrorist in the area. No IDF injuries were reported,” the statement said.

The Ramim Ridge is a mountainous area in Israel’s Upper Galilee region, running parallel to the Lebanese border, with some sections lying directly adjacent to the frontier and overlooking Lebanon.

According to the Hebrew-language Channel 12 News outlet, the Lebanese terrorist opened fire after managing to approach the border fence near the Israeli community of Moshav Margaliot.

Security sources told the broadcaster the terrorist is believed to have entered the area in disguise with the goal of infiltrating Israeli territory. A knife and a rifle were reportedly found on his body.

Following the incident, residents of Margaliot, Kibbutz Misgav Am and Kibbutz Manara were told to remain indoors and avoid movement within the communities. Highway 886, which runs along the Ramim Ridge between Yiftach and Manara, was also closed to traffic.

The IDF said the incident was ongoing, with soldiers conducting searches and Israeli Air Force aircraft operating in the area.

“The IDF remains in close contact with the local authorities,” it added.

Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah renewed its rocket and drone attacks on Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first day of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response, Israel launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded military operations in Southern Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on Israeli communities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Hezbollah of “essentially disintegrating” the April 17 ceasefire with Lebanon, which was renewed on June 4 during the fourth round of the historic direct talks between Jerusalem and Beirut in Washington.

The Iranian regime on Monday threatened to resume ballistic missile attacks against the Jewish state “if aggression and hostile acts continue, including in Southern Lebanon.”