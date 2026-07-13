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News   Israel News

IDF kills two Hamas terrorists who posed threat to troops in Gaza

Precautions were taken to reduce harm to noncombatants, including the use of precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance.

JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, September 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel Defense Forces soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, September 2025. Credit: IDF.
(July 13, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday that it killed two Hamas terrorists in separate airstrikes in northern Gaza, saying they posed an immediate threat to soldiers operating in the Strip.

According to the military, Hassan Mustafa Zahir Al-Razina was killed on Saturday after attempting to plant explosive devices near the ceasefire line and preparing additional attacks targeting IDF forces operating in the area.

The IDF said a second strike on July 9 killed Mohammad Mahmoud Abd al-Mu’ti Fayyoumi, whom it identified as a Hamas Nukhba Force operative. The military said Fayyoumi was planning “imminent terror attacks” against Israeli troops in Gaza.

The military added that precautions were taken to reduce harm to noncombatants, including the use of precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance.

“IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the statement concluded.

The Oct. 10, 2025, truce in the Gaza Strip ended the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan “civilians” invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023, killing approximately 1,200 people, primarily civilians, and taking 251 hostages.

In a separate statement on Sunday, the IDF said it had struck a Hamas weapons production site that was being used to rebuild the terror group’s military capabilities, describing it as a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire deal.

“The site was struck while several Hamas terrorists were operating inside it to advance and carry out terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians,” the IDF stated.

Under the next phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan, Hamas terrorists are to cede power, Gaza is to be deradicalized and disarmed, and an International Stabilization Force is to provide security in parts of the Strip currently held by the Israeli military before reconstruction begins.

However, top Hamas leaders, including Khaled Mashaal and Musa Abu Marzouk, have rejected key parts of Trump’s plan for the second stage in recent months, including disarmament, despite having agreed to the proposal in October 2025.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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