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News   Israel News

IDF troops fire at car that rammed army vehicle in Judea

No Israeli security personnel were hurt.

JNS Staff
IDF troops seen near the town of Susya, in the Mount Hebron area, where a Palestinian assailant stole a reservist soldier’s weapon, on July 25, 2026. Credit: TPS-IL.
IDF troops are seen near the town of Susya, in the Mount Hebron area, where a Palestinian assailant stole an IDF reservist’s weapon, on July 25, 2026. Credit: TPS-IL.
(Oct. 5, 2026 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces soldiers opened fire at a car carrying three suspects after it rammed a military vehicle in the area of Bani Naim, near Hebron in Judea, on Monday, the IDF said.

Troops operating in the area spotted the car “driving suspiciously,” according to the military. It then sped toward an IDF vehicle and hit it.

The troops opened fire at the vehicle and “hits were identified,” the IDF said.

No Israeli security personnel were hurt in the attack.

“IDF soldiers are conducting searches and have established roadblocks throughout the area,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, during an operation in the Samaria city of Nablus (Shechem), Israeli troops arrested two Palestinians terrorists who were trafficking weapons, the IDF said in a separate statement on Monday.

The arrests were carried out by soldiers of the IDF’s Duvdevan undercover commando unit, operating under the command of the Samaria Brigade and with guidance from the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet).

The troops entered Nablus’ Old City, aka the Casbah, and arrested the pair “within a few minutes,” the IDF said.

According to the statement, the trafficked weapons were meant for terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians and security personnel.

“IDF troops will continue to operate with freedom of action and proactively to thwart terrorism in the Judea and Samaria sector,” it added.

The IDF arrested more than 50 Palestinian terrorists, among them a terrorist cell, in counterterrorism operations throughout Judea and Samaria during Sukkot and the intermediate days of the holiday, the military said on Friday.

Soldiers from the Nahal Infantry’s 931st Battalion and the Maglan commando unit, under the command of the Samaria Brigade, arrested wanted individuals, questioned suspects and confiscated weapons and equipment used for terrorist activity, including materials used to manufacture bombs, the army said.

In Nablus, the forces carried out nighttime raids, arresting six terrorists, including a Hamas operative, the IDF said.

During another operation, the IDF struck a terrorist who attempted to throw an explosive device at soldiers, the military noted.

In addition, a large quantity of military equipment was confiscated, including several drones.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO.

The figures do not include the hundreds of violent attacks on Israeli security personnel occurring during counterterrorism operations in Arab towns under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, according to Rescuers Without Borders’s annual report.

The findings, which were cross-checked against official data from Israeli security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 firebomb attacks, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 attacks involving explosives and 19 shootings.

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