Israel is tied with Japan for second place among 20 countries surveyed for the share of startups developing physical artificial intelligence, according to an Amazon Web Services (AWS) study published in October and reported by CTech on Monday.

The study found that 21% of Israeli startups are active in the field, behind Germany at 24% but ahead of the United States at 20%.

Physical AI enables machines such as robots, drones and autonomous vehicles to perceive and interact with their surroundings. The study surveyed 4,420 startups, including 663 developing physical AI technology. Despite the sector’s growth, 70% of developers worldwide said slow customer adoption was limiting their expansion.