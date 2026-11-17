Israeli Border Police bomb disposal specialists and Israel Defense Forces troops destroyed a cache of explosives in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarem in northern Samaria on Nov. 16, the Israel Police said on Tuesday.

The cache, discovered in a building’s courtyard, contained 11 pipe bombs, other improvised explosive devices of various sizes and components used to manufacture and activate explosives.

The operation followed an initial discovery of explosives in the area last week. After destroying the cache, security forces searched the area again and found four more explosive devices at two locations in the same courtyard. All were destroyed in a controlled operation, and further evidence was transferred for investigation.

חבלני מג״ב איו״ש השמידו מצבור מטעני חבלה באזור נור א-שמס



במהלך השבוע שעבר אותרו מטענים במחנה הפליטים נור א-שמס, ובעקבותיו חבלני מג״ב איו״ש וכוחות צה״ל יצאו לפעילות ממוקדת במהלכה איתרו בחצר מבנה מצבור של מטעני חבלה מסוגים ובגדלים שונים, בהם 11 מטעני צינור, מטענים מאולתרים ומטענים… pic.twitter.com/55f0KH7Zqi — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) November 17, 2026

Also on Tuesday, the IDF said that Israeli security forces arrested eight suspected terrorists during a counterterrorism operation in the Palestinian villages of Sa’ir and Shuyukh, near Hebron in Judea, that concluded on Monday.

The operation was carried out by IDF troops and Border Police officers under the intelligence guidance of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

The forces searched more than 80 locations and confiscated more than 30 vehicles described as illegal, according to the military. The operation targeted individuals affiliated with terrorist organizations and weapons intended for terrorist activity, it added.

Violent confrontation near Jericho

In a separate statement on Tuesday, the IDF said that Palestinian terrorists rammed an Israeli vehicle near Jericho in the Jordan Valley the previous day before exiting their car with “assaulting tools” and attacking its occupants.

The IDF did not specify which tools were involved, but said that the Palestinians threw rocks at the Israelis, who responded with gunfire to neutralize the threat.

Israelis and Palestinians were wounded in the incident, the military reported, without specifying their number or severity.

Security forces arrived at the scene, established roadblocks and began searching for suspects. The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

In another incident on Monday, Israeli soldiers were dispatched to the Tapuach Junction area in Samaria following reports of a suspected vehicle-ramming attack that left several people wounded, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Security officials later clarified that the incident was a “local confrontation” rather than a terrorist attack.

IDF demolishes home of terrorist behind attempted rocket attack

Meanwhile, Israeli forces on Monday demolished the home of Abdullah Khatib, a terrorist linked to an attempted rocket attack in Samaria, the IDF said.

Khatib was part of a terrorist cell involved in manufacturing rockets and developing weapons, which Israeli security forces dismantled in Ramallah in September 2025. The rocket launch failed, causing no casualties.

“This is a precedent-setting demolition, stemming from the unique circumstances of the case and its exceptional severity, linked to the threat of rocket terrorism,” the IDF said.

IDF helps facilitate harvest season in Judea and Samaria

Also on Monday, the IDF said that its forces secured more than 150 coordinated olive harvest events in Judea and Samaria this season, rejecting claims that troops deliberately prevented the harvest.

According to the IDF:



Some 90% of harvests coordinated with the military were completed.

About 16,000-17,000 tons of olives were harvested, amounting to roughly 16-17 million liters of olive oil, according to data gathered by the Israeli Civil Administration, a military body that manages civilian and administrative affairs in Judea and Samaria.

The army said its forces worked to prevent friction and violence and acted to restore order where incidents occurred. “Claims that security forces deliberately prevented the olive harvest are false,” the IDF added.