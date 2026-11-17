Israeli Foreign Ministry condemns terror attack near Jericho
(Nov. 17, 2026 / JNS)
Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned a terrorist attack near Jericho in Judea and Samaria in which three Israelis were injured after terrorists rammed their vehicle and assaulted them with axes and clubs.
“Another murderous terrorist attack near Jericho in Judea and Samaria has left Israeli citizens injured,” the ministry said. “This is the brutal reality of the terrorist threat in Judea and Samaria.”
Another murderous terrorist attack near Jericho in Judea and Samaria has left Israeli citizens injured after terrorists rammed them with a vehicle and assaulted them with axes and clubs. This is the brutal reality of the terrorist threat in Judea and Samaria. https://t.co/J9gPNh50M0— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 17, 2026