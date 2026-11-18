Israeli, Greek air forces hold joint training exercise
(Nov. 18, 2026 / JNS)
The Israeli and Greek air forces completed a joint training exercise that included midair refueling and operational flights, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.
“The exercise strengthens operational readiness, enables mutual learning and deepens cooperation between the two air forces,” the IDF stated.
🇮🇱🤝🇬🇷 JOINT AERIAL REFUELING EXERCISE: The Israeli and Hellenic Air Forces completed a joint training exercise earlier this week, practicing operational flights and midair refueling of Hellenic fighter jets for long-range missions.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 18, 2026
The exercise strengthens operational… pic.twitter.com/Mb0L27ovHU