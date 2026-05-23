Hezbollah waging war of attrition against IDF in Lebanon

Officially, a ceasefire remains in effect between the Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon. In practice, however, the situation is very different.

The IDF Spokesperson announced on May 13 that since the ceasefire understandings came into force, the Israeli Air Force has struck more than 1,100 Hezbollah targets and eliminated over 350 operatives.

Senior security officials confirm that Hezbollah has entered a new phase of confrontation in Southern Lebanon, shifting to what it defines as a “war of attrition” against the Israeli military presence there.

According to these officials, this marks a far more complex stage than the familiar cycle of limited exchanges that characterized recent years. Hezbollah is operating according to a multi-layered attrition strategy aimed not only at inflicting casualties on the IDF, but also at undermining the Israeli home front’s sense of security and gradually eroding Israel’s operational freedom along the border.

Senior Israeli security officials say Hezbollah’s recent operations indicate a transition from isolated rocket launches and sporadic drone attacks to coordinated and sophisticated strike formations.

The organization is employing a tactic described by military officials as “integrated fire ambushes.” Under this method, a military target is first identified, followed by an initial strike using an explosive drone or precision fire. Rescue, evacuation and reinforcement forces arriving at the scene are then targeted in subsequent attacks.

The purpose of this tactic is to prolong operational incidents, increase casualties and sustain pressure on the IDF’s response systems.

From Hezbollah’s perspective, the goal is not merely tactical damage to a specific unit, but rather the systematic erosion of the entire operational chain of the Israeli military presence in Southern Lebanon, from frontline combat troops to evacuation and logistical support systems.

Simultaneously, Hezbollah has expanded its use of coordinated attack drone swarms operating at the same time. The objective is to complicate the ability of Israeli air defense systems to confront multiple threats simultaneously, generate confusion within radar and detection networks, and gradually degrade interception efficiency.

Explosive drones

Senior Israeli military officials believe that over the past year, Hezbollah has turned explosive drones into one of its primary force-building priorities. After drawing lessons from previous rounds of fighting, the organization concluded that its existing capabilities in this field were insufficient.

During the ceasefire period between November 2024 and March 2026, Hezbollah invested substantial resources in procuring, producing and assembling explosive drones while simultaneously training specialized operators.

As early as June 2025, the IDF carried out strikes against a series of drone and UAV production workshops throughout Lebanon in an effort to disrupt Hezbollah’s growing capabilities.

According to military sources, unlike Hezbollah’s organized UAV force, the explosive drone network operates through a decentralized structure.

Operators are dispersed across various units in Southern Lebanon, some of which are affiliated with the elite Radwan Force. Each operator functions within the geographic framework of his assigned area. Israeli military officials believe this decentralized structure makes the network significantly harder to dismantle, since there is no single command unit whose elimination would paralyze operations.

Current assessments indicate Hezbollah possesses approximately 100 qualified operators capable of handling advanced fiber-optic-controlled explosive drones.

Operating such systems is highly complex and requires specialized training, making these operators a limited and strategically valuable asset for the organization. Most were trained during the latest ceasefire period.

As a result, Israeli efforts are increasingly focused on identifying and eliminating the drone operators themselves, based on the assessment that targeting them could significantly reduce the scale of the threat.

Despite these efforts, the IDF has reportedly succeeded in eliminating only between five and 10 operators so far, a figure considered relatively low compared to the size of the network. Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues training additional operators.

The IDF believes that most drone operators are active south of the Litani River but outside the “Yellow Line” currently controlled by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon, largely because of the range limitations of the fiber-optic systems used by Hezbollah.

Nevertheless, there are indications that in some cases Hezbollah operatives have managed to infiltrate the Israeli security zone in order to launch drones deeper into Israeli territory.

Security officials say Hezbollah’s focus on targeting engineering vehicles, bulldozers, artillery positions, fuel tankers and logistical infrastructure points to a clear attempt to undermine the IDF’s ability to establish a stable presence along the border strip and in the villages where Israeli forces are operating in Southern Lebanon.

At its core, this is a struggle over freedom of maneuver and Israel’s ability to maintain secure control zones near the border.

However, the broader significance of the campaign is increasingly felt within the Israeli home front. As Hezbollah drones succeed in penetrating deeper into Israeli territory or threatening northern communities, the sense of attrition among residents continues to grow.

The concern is not only the potential physical damage, but also the perception that Israel’s defense systems are no longer capable of providing full protection against the evolving threat.

Any damage to the image of Israel’s air defense systems, particularly in incidents where drones manage to penetrate undetected, is considered especially sensitive. For years, Israel’s security doctrine has relied heavily on technological superiority and the ability to protect the civilian rear. Every incident that undermines this perception quickly becomes a significant psychological achievement for Hezbollah.

Senior security officials assess that Hezbollah has intensified its explosive drone attacks after concluding that it had discovered what it views as the “soft underbelly” of the IDF in Southern Lebanon.

According to these assessments, Hezbollah’s objective is to transform the northern front into a prolonged war of attrition against the Israeli military. If this strategy fails to force an Israeli withdrawal from the newly established buffer zone, Hezbollah is expected to return to suicide attacks inside the security area itself, a development that would present Israel with an ongoing security and psychological challenge.

“It appears Hezbollah understands that it is fighting for its survival and is prepared to absorb significant losses in order to restore its damaged image inside Lebanon following the assassination of the organization’s leader Hassan Nasrallah and the Israeli Mossad’s pager operation,” a senior security official said.

Originally published by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.