The contest for Senate majority leader between U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is exposing divisions within the Democratic Party over Israel, even as lawmakers say other issues are driving the debate over the party’s leadership.

Van Hollen announced his challenge to Schumer after Democrats flipped nine Republican-held Senate seats in the midterm elections, their largest midterm gain since 1958. The party will enter the next Congress with a 56-44 majority, its largest Senate advantage in 16 years.

Schumer, who has led Senate Democrats since 2017, has emphasized his role in helping the party regain control of the chamber. Van Hollen, meanwhile, has argued that the election results demonstrate a demand for new leadership.

“It is disappointing that after a historic victory for the Democratic Party, where Sen. Schumer led an extraordinary group of candidates to a historic win, that there would be even a conversation about changing horses when we’re on the verge of the ability to do serious things to help on affordability, access to healthcare and ensuring that average Americans can have a better future,” Democratic activist Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi told JNS.

Both senators are generally aligned with the Democratic Party’s liberal wing, but they have taken different positions on Israel.

Schumer, the first Jewish Senate majority leader and the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in U.S. history, has long supported Israel while publicly criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and advocating a two-state solution.

Van Hollen, who entered the Senate in 2017, has become one of the chamber’s more vocal critics of Israeli policy. He has called Israel’s actions in Gaza a “genocide” and supported efforts to restrict U.S. arms transfers to the Jewish state.

“Israel is an important factor in this race because many of Van Hollen’s proponents are critics of Israel and dislike Schumer for his long-standing support of the Jewish state,” Guy Ziv, associate professor of foreign policy and global security at American University and associate director of its Israel studies center, told JNS.

“But I don’t think that that is the only factor—there’s a generational change,” Ziv said. “Schumer, I should say, doesn’t connect with younger voters. But I do think that the Israel factor is a significant one in the kind of debate over who should take over the Senate majority.”

Former Senate staffer Joel Rubin, now a Democratic consultant, said Israel shouldn’t be a central consideration in the leadership discussion.

“I am concerned that Israel and Jewish topics become a centerpoint issue in an internal leadership vote over the Senate and the Democratic Party when Americans voted overwhelmingly on questions of affordability and accountability,” Rubin told JNS.

“You have a Democratic Party that has a diverse set of views on Israel policy, and what you want is a leader who’s willing to listen and work across the different factions,” he said. “You don’t want to have someone who is going to shove an ideological position into the caucus decision-making and especially on something as politically contentious as Israel policy.”

The senators’ differences over Israel extend back several years. Schumer opposed the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, while Van Hollen, then a member of the House, supported it. Schumer later criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the agreement.

The role Israel plays in U.S. politics

Schumer has continued to support U.S. military assistance to Israel, including following the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023. Van Hollen has taken a different position, including supporting Senate efforts to block proposed arms sales to Israel.

In April, Van Hollen voted to advance a resolution disapproving of a proposed U.S. weapons sale to Israel. The motion failed, 40-59. Schumer voted against advancing it.

Earlier this month, Van Hollen led a group of 11 other senators in urging congressional leaders to remove provisions from the annual defense policy bill that would expand U.S.-Israel defense technology cooperation and intelligence sharing. The lawmakers argued that the provisions would commit the United States to deeper cooperation with Israel despite their concerns about “the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza, the West Bank, and other parts of the region.”

“I think the American people, certainly the Democratic base, does not believe we should be providing more financial support to the extremist government in Israel, and I think that’s Van Hollen’s position. That is not Chuck’s position,” U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is supporting Van Hollen, told JNS.

Sanders’ assessment of Van Hollen’s position contrasts with how some of Schumer’s supporters view the Maryland senator’s criticism of Israel.

“It would be troubling if my colleagues elect someone like Van Hollen that has really made his name being very hostile to Israel,” U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who is backing Schumer, said on Fox News.

Several senators told JNS that the debate over Israel has not been a focus as lawmakers discuss their next leader.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who is Jewish, told JNS that the issue had not come up in the caucus discussions.

“The conversations are about the role of the leader, not policy discussions,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) told JNS.

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), another Jewish lawmaker, said the debate has centered on other concerns, particularly the cost of living and corruption in the Trump administration.

“If you reflect back on the 2024 election, Donald Trump won. Maybe Democrats across the country had to really think about where we were and what our message was, and what we stood for,” Rosen told JNS.

“We reflected on that, and we realized that we have to lower costs,” she said. “We have to fight that cancer of corruption of the Trump administration in every single way. I do not believe Israel’s a factor.”

Rubin argued that Schumer’s role in the midterm victories should weigh heavily in the decision.

“This doesn’t just happen by accident,” Rubin told JNS. “The Senate majority is something that, when you get it after not having it, the person who orchestrates it should continue to maintain their leadership because they’ve demonstrated that they’re capable as a leader, because it turns out the United States Senate does a hell of a lot more than just Israel policy.”