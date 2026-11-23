Anas Said, a 30-year-old Houston man who expressed a desire to kill Jews and Americans and helped produce ISIS propaganda, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for concealing his support for the terrorist group and lying to FBI investigators, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday.

U.S. District Judge David Hittner also ordered Said to serve a lifetime of supervised release.

Said, who was born in Houston and raised in Lebanon, was indicted in October 2024 and pleaded guilty on July 24 to concealing material support for a foreign terrorist organization and making false statements to the FBI.

According to a November 2024 detention filing , Said told FBI agents after his arrest that he had researched Houston synagogues, the Israeli Consulate and a Jewish organization that supported Israel.

He told agents that he “intended to post a flier on the door to deter its support of Israel” and that “if the flier was unsuccessful, he planned to impersonate a donor to meet the head of the organization in order to convince the organization to stop funding Israel.”

“If the head of the organization refused, then the defendant would assault him/her,” prosecutors stated.

Said also told agents that he “considered asking military members that he would see near his work if they supported Israel or if they had been deployed to Afghanistan or Iraq and killed Muslims there, and if they said yes, those are the persons he would kill,” according to the filing.

On Oct. 9, 2023, two days after the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Israel, Said wrote on Facebook, “If I had weapons, I would have beaten the Jews and Americans in their backyards, but unfortunately I am prohibited from purchasing a weapons license because of their suspicion of me,” according to his plea agreement .

About 10 minutes later, he posted a photograph of a Bowie-style knife. He later admitted that he lied to FBI agents when they questioned him about possessing the weapon in February 2024.

As part of his guilty plea, Said also acknowledged using multiple social media accounts to distribute ISIS propaganda, including videos and images he helped create.

In one exchange, he discussed submitting a video he had produced to the Sarh al-Khilafah Institution, an ISIS-linked media outlet that agreed to publish it, according to prosecutors.

The media group, also known as Tower of the Caliphate, “uses social media platforms to produce ISIS and other terrorist content with information ranging from operational security tips to guides on chemicals and explosives,” the Justice Department stated.

“At the hearing, the court heard additional information that Said concealed his role in the creation of videos and posters glorifying ISIS and its violence, including messages pledging new ISIS attacks that would make 9-11 pale in comparison,” according to prosecutors.