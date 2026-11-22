Israel’s Defense Ministry took part last week in a series of events in India aimed at deepening defense, technological and industrial cooperation between the two countries, as part of its strategy to diversify international partnerships and grow defense exports, the ministry said on Friday.

In New Delhi, the ministry’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate led a capacity-building seminar on the modern land battlefield, held in cooperation with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. Eleven Israeli defense companies took part, alongside Indian Army and Indian Defense Ministry representatives.

The Israeli firms presented tactical-level solutions, including intelligence gathering, detection and early warning, tactical communications and autonomous systems, and met with Indian counterparts. The delegation then visited Indian defense companies in Chennai.

At the Bengaluru Tech Summit, representatives of the ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development joined the Israeli national pavilion, set up by the Israel Export Institute with the Foreign Trade Administration and the Israel Innovation Authority.

The pavilion showcased six companies working with the directorate on active development projects in aviation, artificial intelligence and robotics.