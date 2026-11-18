Knesset members Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) and Talik Gvili (Likud), the co-chairs of the Land of Israel Caucus, held their first working meeting on Tuesday, a week after the 26th Knesset was sworn in, the Yesha Council said on Wednesday.

They met with Hagai Tam, acting CEO of the Yesha Council, and Regavim director general Meir Deutsch, according to a statement put out by the umbrella group of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

“The Land of Israel Caucus has for years been the largest and strongest caucus in the Knesset,” Tam said after the meeting.

He welcomed Gvili “joining its leadership alongside MK Simcha Rothman.”

He said the caucus leads cooperation between the coalition and the opposition as it seeks to advance settlement and governance in Judea and Samaria, the Negev, the Galilee and across the Jewish state.

“Many tasks lie before us, chief among them continuing the momentum of construction and development in Judea and Samaria,” Tam added.