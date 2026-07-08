Princeton police seek suspect accused of placing antisemitic stickers across multiple properties

Police in Princeton, N.J., are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of placing antisemitic propaganda stickers on properties across the municipality.

“The individual is suspected of placing stickers containing antisemitic propaganda on select properties throughout Princeton,” the Princeton Police Department stated in a release, which included a photo of the suspect riding a bicycle. “The materials appear to target specific locations and contain messaging intended to intimidate, harass, or promote hatred toward members of the Jewish community.”

The department stated that it is treating the investigation “with the utmost seriousness due to the nature of the materials and their potential impact on our community.”

The suspect is described as a “middle-aged white male, pepper-gray hair, wearing glasses, tan shirt, gray shorts, black sneakers, riding a light-colored mountain bike.” Investigators asked anyone with information, surveillance footage or photographs related to the incidents to contact the department.

It is unclear whether the case is connected to a June bias-intimidation investigation, in which antisemitic stickers were found on traffic signs on Linden Lane. That incident was also reported to the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice.

A police spokesman told JNS that the officials “are currently conducting an active investigation and are unable to provide any additional information at this time.”