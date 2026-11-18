The Israel Police said on Wednesday that officers had arrested two Palestinians who allegedly threw a dog from a mountaintop while it was tied by the neck, killing it.

According to police, security cameras captured the incident in the village of al-Eizariya, located in the Judean Desert, just outside Jerusalem.

Police and Border Police officers arrested the suspects, a father and son from the village in their 20s and 60s, in an overnight operation.

The suspects were questioned at the Ma’ale Adumim police station and jailed. They will be brought before a court, where police will seek an extension of their detention.