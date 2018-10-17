More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News

‘There is no global corruption’ the Jews ‘are not behind,’ says Shari’ah judge on PA TV

A judge in the Palestinian Authority’s Islamic court system taught that Jews “dance and live on the body parts of others, and on the blood of others.”

Oct. 17, 2018
The Anti-Semitic Shari'ah Judge Muhannad Abu Rumi spouted hatred on official P.A. TV earlier this month. [Official PA TV, Not a Neighbor, Oct. 5, 2018] (PMW)
The Anti-Semitic Shari’ah Judge Muhannad Abu Rumi spouted hatred on official P.A. TV earlier this month. [Official PA TV, Not a Neighbor, Oct. 5, 2018] (PMW)

A judge in the Palestinian Authority’s Islamic court system taught that Jews “dance and live on the body parts of others, and on the blood of others,” and that “there is no global corruption that their rabbis did not allow.” The Anti-Semitic Shari’ah Judge Muhannad Abu Rumi spouted this hatred on official P.A. TV earlier this month.

Muhannad Abu Rumi: “[Khan Al-Ahmar is] holy land. We know its value, and not them [Jews], the foreigners, the fabricators of history, who dance and live on the body parts of others, and on the blood of others. Read their history: There is no global corruption that they are not behind. There is no global corruption that their rabbis did not allow ... ” [Official P.A. TV, Not a Neighbor, Oct. 5, 2018] Later in his sermon, Abu Rumi echoed Mahmoud Abbas’s adviser on Religious Affairs Mahmoud Al-Habbash, who has stated that the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis/Jews is the battle between “good” vs. “evil,” and that Israel represents the “culture of Satan” in the battle against “Islamic culture in all its splendor and human glory.”

Muhannad Abu Rumi: “The war is not only over this strip of land, as you all know the Jews want everything and not just a part [of it]. ... There have always been two camps in history: the camp of truth and the camp of falsehood. The people of falsehood see themselves as those who rule over everything. ... Among the Jews we find nothing but corruption and depravity.” Both Al-Habbash and Abu Rumi serve as Shari’ah judges in the P.A.’s Islamic court system. Al-Habbash is Supreme Shari’ah Judge and chairman of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah Justice. It is noteworthy (and alarming) that both these two religious P.A. officials include anti-Semitic messages in their teachings to the Palestinian public, 97 percent of whom answer in polls that for them religion is “very important.” Read the full report at PMW here.

EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaking before reporters at the Pentagon, March 19, 2026. Credit: YouTube/Fox News.
U.S. News
‘Epic Fury’ on track: Hegseth says ‘today will be the biggest attack yet’
The U.S. has “flattened” Iran’s air defenses and defense industrial base, including the factories and production lines supporting missile and drone programs, the American defense secretary said.
Mar. 20, 2026
David Isaac
Cyber Attack, Hacking
U.S. News
US Justice Department seizes four websites tied to Iranian hacking, targeting Israelis
“Terrorist propaganda online can incite real-world violence,” stated Pamela Bondi, the U.S. attorney general.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Memorial candle light flame
World News
Iran reportedly executed three men, including teen wrestler
“The Iranian regime executed a 19-year-old for demanding democracy,” stated Sen. John Fetterman. “I stand with his memory and the thousands of other young Iranians.”
Mar. 19, 2026
US State Department
U.S. News
State Department partners with El Al to operate evacuation flights
More than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28.
Mar. 19, 2026
Chris Smith
U.S. News
‘All about deception,’ says NJ Republican, who can’t get X to remove handle spoofing him, posting Jew-hatred
“If this thing is growing, this inauthentic account is going to deceive more people,” Rep. Chris Smith told JNS. “Especially overseas, where there’s a language barrier or something.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
International Court of Justice, The Hague
World News
As Germany accused at ICJ for aiding Israel, it pulls support for Jewish state before UN court
“We are now part of a process at the International Court of Justice initiated by Nicaragua,” Berlin said. “We have decided to focus on this process.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman