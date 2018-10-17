‘There is no global corruption’ the Jews ‘are not behind,’ says Shari’ah judge on PA TV

A judge in the Palestinian Authority’s Islamic court system taught that Jews “dance and live on the body parts of others, and on the blood of others,” and that “there is no global corruption that their rabbis did not allow.” The Anti-Semitic Shari’ah Judge Muhannad Abu Rumi spouted this hatred on official P.A. TV earlier this month.

Muhannad Abu Rumi: “[Khan Al-Ahmar is] holy land. We know its value, and not them [Jews], the foreigners, the fabricators of history, who dance and live on the body parts of others, and on the blood of others. Read their history: There is no global corruption that they are not behind. There is no global corruption that their rabbis did not allow ... ” [Official P.A. TV, Not a Neighbor, Oct. 5, 2018] Later in his sermon, Abu Rumi echoed Mahmoud Abbas’s adviser on Religious Affairs Mahmoud Al-Habbash, who has stated that the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis/Jews is the battle between “good” vs. “evil,” and that Israel represents the “culture of Satan” in the battle against “Islamic culture in all its splendor and human glory.”

Muhannad Abu Rumi: “The war is not only over this strip of land, as you all know the Jews want everything and not just a part [of it]. ... There have always been two camps in history: the camp of truth and the camp of falsehood. The people of falsehood see themselves as those who rule over everything. ... Among the Jews we find nothing but corruption and depravity.” Both Al-Habbash and Abu Rumi serve as Shari’ah judges in the P.A.’s Islamic court system. Al-Habbash is Supreme Shari’ah Judge and chairman of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah Justice. It is noteworthy (and alarming) that both these two religious P.A. officials include anti-Semitic messages in their teachings to the Palestinian public, 97 percent of whom answer in polls that for them religion is “very important.” Read the full report at PMW here.