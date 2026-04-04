WATCH: Jews have overcome their enemies ‘from time immemorial,’ IAF pilot says

The Israeli Air Force released a video on Thursday of fighter pilots on their way to carry out sorties in Iran on the eve of Passover, expressing their determination to face the enemy and prevail, citing a popular sentence from the Seder’s Haggadah.

“[We set out on our mission] at a time when our families, together with all the people of Israel, gather around the Passover Seder table—despite the complex reality—because in every generation there are those who rise up to destroy us, and always, throughout history, we have stood against the threat—and overcome it,” a pilot is heard saying in Hebrew.

“This is the way of our people from time immemorial, and it is our way now as well. With strength and confidence, after successfully completing another mission. Happy Holiday.”