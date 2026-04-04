Netanyahu: Iran is weaker than ever, Israel stronger than ever

“The Iranian regime is weaker than ever while Israel is stronger than ever,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday in a recorded message from a situational assessment at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

“Together with our American friends, we continue to pummel the terrorist regime in Iran. We are eliminating commanders, bombing bridges and targeting infrastructure,” he said.

“In recent days, the [Israeli] Air Force has destroyed 70% of Iran’s steel production capacity. This is a tremendous achievement that deprives the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of both financial resources and the ability to produce many weapons,” the prime minister continued.

Netanyahu stressed that the war effort against Iran was being conducted in full coordination between him and U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as between the Israel Defense Forces and the U.S. military.

“We will continue to pummel Iran… and achieve all our objectives,” he added.

On the northern front in Lebanon, Netanyahu said that the IDF continues its offensive against Hezbollah.

“We are continuing to expand the security zone and entrench it in order to protect the northern communities,” the Israeli premier said, referring to the ground operation in Southern Lebanon being carried out by four IDF divisions.

“I would like to commend you, the citizens of Israel, for your steadfastness and for following the instructions of the [IDF] Home Front Command, even on the Seder night. Continue to do so. Continue to stand firm,” Netanyahu said.