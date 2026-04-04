Dutch police probe blast at pro-Israel center

Police are investigating an explosion that took place overnight Friday outside a building belonging to a pro-Israel Christian organization in the Dutch town of Nijkerk, Reuters reported.

No injuries were reported and the damage inflicted on the structure was minimal, the police was cited as saying.

As of Saturday night, no arrests have been made.

Sara van Oordt-Jonckheere, head of communication at Christians for Israel, the nonprofit group whose center was hit, spoke to JNS on Saturday.

“What we know is that a person dressed in black placed an explosive device near the fence and then cycled away,” she said.

“There was a very loud explosion that was heard all the way to the nearby village of Putten, police told us. We have no further information but the characteristics seem similar to previous explosions in Rotterdam and Amsterdam. We received many expressions of solidarity and people went by to visit and many people called to wish us strength, so this will likely not affect our activity going forward,” van Oordt-Jonckheere added.

The organization released a statement in the wake of the incident, saying in Dutch that it was “shocked.”

“The blast could be heard in the wide perimeter. The damage was limited, but the impact is large. The attack fits into a worrying pattern of previous attacks on Jewish and pro-Israel targets in the Netherlands and Belgium,” the group wrote.

“That this took place on the eve of Easter, the main celebration for Christians, makes it extra poignant. This attack not only affects us, but is also a signal to the Jewish community in the Netherlands, which has long been confronted with threat and intimidation. That’s what worries us a lot,” it added.

The organization vowed to continue its work and combat antisemitism.

Israel’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Zvi Vapni, took to X on Saturday, noting that the blast was not an isolated incident.

The criminals behind the explosion “must be captured and punished. This is the only way to deal with fanatics who wants to spread fear and hate,” he wrote.

He went on to extend solidarity with Christians for Israel on behalf of the Jewish state.

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First Jews were intimidated and attacked in the Netherlands. Now Christians who support Israel are being targeted too. This explosion at the Christenen voor Israël center in Nijkerk is not an isolated incident: these criminals must be captured and… — Amb. Zvi A. Vapni (@vapni) April 4, 2026

Geert Wilders, leader of Netherlands’ Party for Freedom, lashed out at his country’s leaders in light of the incident, tweeting that they are “weak” and “afraid.”

The culprits “hate Jews” and “hate Christians,” he wrote. “They will keep attacking us unless we fight back.”

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf noted that the pro-Israel group has been targeted in the past.

Christians for Israel was founded in 1980 by Karel van Oordt. It functions as a meeting place and travel agency for individuals who wish to visit Israel, especially for evangelical and Protestant Christians, according to the daily.