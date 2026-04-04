More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Dutch police probe blast at pro-Israel center

“This attack not only affects us, but is also a signal to the Jewish community in the Netherlands,” the Christians for Israel nonprofit said.

Apr. 4, 2026
JNS Staff, Canaan Lidor

Dutch police probe blast at pro-Israel center

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Participants of a rally against antisemitism and in support of Israel in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Dec. 17, 2025. Photo by André Dorst/Christenen voor Israel.
A rally against antisemitism and in support of Israel in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Dec. 17, 2025. Photo by André Dorst/Christenen voor Israel.
( Apr. 4, 2026 / JNS )

Police are investigating an explosion that took place overnight Friday outside a building belonging to a pro-Israel Christian organization in the Dutch town of Nijkerk, Reuters reported.

No injuries were reported and the damage inflicted on the structure was minimal, the police was cited as saying.

As of Saturday night, no arrests have been made.

Sara van Oordt-Jonckheere, head of communication at Christians for Israel, the nonprofit group whose center was hit, spoke to JNS on Saturday.

“What we know is that a person dressed in black placed an explosive device near the fence and then cycled away,” she said.

“There was a very loud explosion that was heard all the way to the nearby village of Putten, police told us. We have no further information but the characteristics seem similar to previous explosions in Rotterdam and Amsterdam. We received many expressions of solidarity and people went by to visit and many people called to wish us strength, so this will likely not affect our activity going forward,” van Oordt-Jonckheere added.

The organization released a statement in the wake of the incident, saying in Dutch that it was “shocked.”

“The blast could be heard in the wide perimeter. The damage was limited, but the impact is large. The attack fits into a worrying pattern of previous attacks on Jewish and pro-Israel targets in the Netherlands and Belgium,” the group wrote.

“That this took place on the eve of Easter, the main celebration for Christians, makes it extra poignant. This attack not only affects us, but is also a signal to the Jewish community in the Netherlands, which has long been confronted with threat and intimidation. That’s what worries us a lot,” it added.

The organization vowed to continue its work and combat antisemitism.

Israel’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Zvi Vapni, took to X on Saturday, noting that the blast was not an isolated incident.

The criminals behind the explosion “must be captured and punished. This is the only way to deal with fanatics who wants to spread fear and hate,” he wrote.

He went on to extend solidarity with Christians for Israel on behalf of the Jewish state.

Geert Wilders, leader of Netherlands’ Party for Freedom, lashed out at his country’s leaders in light of the incident, tweeting that they are “weak” and “afraid.”

The culprits “hate Jews” and “hate Christians,” he wrote. “They will keep attacking us unless we fight back.”

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf noted that the pro-Israel group has been targeted in the past.

Christians for Israel was founded in 1980 by Karel van Oordt. It functions as a meeting place and travel agency for individuals who wish to visit Israel, especially for evangelical and Protestant Christians, according to the daily.

Europe Anti-Israel Bias
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an award-winning journalist and news correspondent at JNS. A former fighter and counterintelligence analyst in the IDF, he has over a decade of field experience covering world events, including several conflicts and terrorist attacks, as a Europe correspondent based in the Netherlands. Canaan now lives in his native Haifa, Israel, with his wife and two children.
EXPLORE JNS
The mayor of Shlomi municipality, Gabi Na'aman, heads a meeting in his town on May 07, 2024. Photo by Yossi Aloni/FLASH90.
Israel News
Mayors of Shlomi, Metula reject talk of evacuating north
The two heads of towns on the Lebanese border oppose relocation as residents receive short “reprieve” hotel stays instead.

Apr. 5, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Medicine doctor surgery
U.S. News
Mandel Foundation gives $50 million to Cleveland Clinic
“The expansion of our emergency services will help us better care for patients with the most serious injuries, ensuring they receive the specialized treatment they need, when it matters most,” the hospital said.
Apr. 5, 2026
Trump Netanyahu
Israel News
Netanyahu salutes Trump on rescue of US pilot in Iran
“Once again your decisive leadership brought another great victory to America,” the Israeli leader says.
Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Challah
U.S. News
Georgia state Senate candidate apologizes ‘sincerely’ for Passover ad with challah in Jewish newspaper
“My intent was to honor our Jewish neighbors and friends,” Nathalie Kanani stated. “We are all human, and even with the best intentions, honest mistakes can happen.”
Apr. 5, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 26, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Open the F**kin’ strait, you crazy bastards,’ Trump tells Iran
The U.S. president warned that the U.S. military will begin targeting Iranian power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened.
Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops in Gaza
Israel News
IDF troops eliminate Gaza terror cell
The cell posed an immediate threat to Israeli forces in northern Gaza, according to the military.
Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy explained
Mar. 31, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
America armed the Gulf states for decades. Why won’t they fight?
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
America learned to seize Iranian assets, but not to keep them
Stephen M. Flatow