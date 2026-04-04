Trump: Tehran has 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday reminded the Iranians of his ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz by April 6, or else “all hell will reign down” on them.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out—48 hours [are left],” Trump wrote on social media platform Truth Social.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!” - President DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/cVb7leFmAv — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 4, 2026

Trump on Friday warned that U.S. forces have not yet “started destroying what’s left in Iran,” vowing more attacks on critical infrastructure following airstrikes that destroyed the country’s tallest bridge.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants! New Regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, FAST!”

Trump on Thursday again urged Iran to “make a deal before it is too late,” after the strike on a major bridge connecting Tehran to the nearby city of Karaj.

In an address to the nation on April 1, the president said that the U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran could conclude within two to three weeks as the “core strategic objectives” are near completion.

“We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks; we’re going to bring them back to the Stone Age, where they belong,” he vowed.