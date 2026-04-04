Iranian missile hits near IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv

Two bomblets from a cluster munition fired from Iran exploded near the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

As a result, four people were admitted to nearby hospitals with light injuries, Ynet reported.

The bomblets also damaged a vehicle and a school.

Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon continued to fire missiles and rockets at Israel over the weekend, wounding a 52-year-old man in Ramat Gan, who was taken to the hospital with light injuries, the report continued.

Iranian cluster munitions reportedly hit 10 locations in central Israel, in Petach Tikvah, Givatayim, Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan. Residential buildings and vehicles were damaged.

The owner of an apartment in Ramat Gan that was hit by one of the bomblets recounted the experience.

“I’m okay, thank God. I’m a bit in shock. To hear that explosion in the seconds when you’re sitting in your corner in the safe room—it’s hard to put into words. I think only someone who has gone through this experience understands the magnitude of the trauma in those first moments. It breaks my heart; I had a special home. Just yesterday I was sitting in the dining area, looking at the living room, and I said, ‘Wow, what a beautiful home I have, what works of art,’” said the man, identified only as Moshe, Ynet reported.

Air-raid sirens also sounded in northern Israel on Saturday afternoon. One missile was intercepted and another struck an open field.

Rockets from Lebanon also hit in the Safed area and an alert warning of incoming drones was activated in the Metula area in the Galilee Panhandle.

On Friday night, a 79-year-old man was lightly wounded from rocks that hit him from a rocket blast in northern Israel, according to the Magen David Adom emergency medical service.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force completed two waves of strikes on Iran over the weekend.

On April 3, the fighter jets targeted infrastructure of the Iranian regime across Tehran, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Aerial-defense sites, including one belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps where missiles intended to strike aircraft were stored, were struck. Additionally, another military site tasked with defending military research and development sites was attacked, the IDF said.

A site where ballistic missiles were stored, as well as additional military production, research and development sites were also targeted.

The IDF released footage on Saturday showing a series of large blasts in Iran caused by a strike on a truck that served as a mobile ballistic missile launcher.

“The launcher was destroyed, thereby thwarting missile firing trajectories toward the State of Israel from western Iran,” the army said in a separate statement.