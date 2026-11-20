Jeremy Wayne Shoemaker, 35, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for “threats of death, killing and stalking” against an Alabama rabbi, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

Shoemaker was arrested in Needham, Ala., on Oct. 27, 2025, with “multiple firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition” in a suitcase after threatening to attack synagogues in the state.

“I could have easily snatched you up,” Shoemaker told a Mountain Brook rabbi, whose name is redacted in court filings, in a voicemail. He also said in a message, “I hate rabbinic Judaism with everything that I have within me.”

In another voicemail, Shoemaker accused “you Talmudic Rabbis” of committing “terroristic acts” and told the rabbi, “You think you are invincible. All you Talmudic Rabbis. You think that you are f***ing gods.”

Investigators found guns and ammunition stored in a suitcase in his home and papers with contact information for religious leaders and prominent figures.

Shoemaker told investigators that he wanted to intimidate the rabbi but claimed his voicemails were satire.

Christopher Flowers, special agent in charge of the FBI Mobile Field Office, stated that law enforcement responded with “urgency.”

“Within eight hours of receiving information about a potential attack, FBI Mobile and our partners executed a search warrant and took Shoemaker into custody,” he said. “Today’s sentence reflects the consequences of his actions and the importance of identifying threats before they become acts of violence.”

Shoemaker pleaded guilty in July to interstate threatening communications and stalking.

“Religious leaders must be able to carry out their work free from threats of violence,” Sean Costello, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Alabama, stated. “This sentence reflects the seriousness of the defendant’s conduct and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting individuals’ civil rights and the safety of all communities across the Southern District of Alabama.”