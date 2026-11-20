Shlomo Danzinger, the Orthodox Jewish mayor of Surfside, Fla., met with a delegation from Sderot, in southern Israel, on Monday in the neighboring village of Bal Harbour.

The visiting Israeli delegation included Hava Nachshonov, one of the city’s deputy mayors, and other government liaisons, Danzinger told JNS. Seth Salver, the mayor of Bal Harbour, invited Danzinger to join the meeting.

“They wanted to know how Israel can be a better partner within the United States,” Danzinger said. “Usually, it’s the other way around. But they spoke about their English-speaking community that they’re trying to expand out there.”

The meeting also focused on Jew-hatred in the United States.

“The people here in America, in general they have a short memory,” Danzinger told JNS. “After Oct. 7 happened, everyone had that rage, and now it’s three years later. It’s hard to maintain that, and it’s really a PR war.”

According to Danzinger, Israel is primarily focused on “protecting its residents” and doesn’t “really understand the importance of that PR battle.” He thinks the Jewish state has been losing that battle.

When a condominium in Surfside collapsed in 2021, an Israeli search-and-rescue team came to help. When the team left, the “entire town had Israeli flags hanging from balconies,” Danzinger said.

“Everyone was cheering as they walked from the site, which is the southernmost point of Surfside, all the way into Bal Harbour to the hotel where they were staying,” he told JNS.

But when Surfside established a sister-city relationship with the Region of Shomron in Judea and Samaria the following year, there was an “outcry” from the community “that they’re terrorists, that they’re colonizers,” according to Danzinger.

“People have a short memory,” he said. “People hate us—and that fight is real. If you want to be a better partner, we’ve got to work on that messaging in Israel, and that’s really kind of what this meeting was.”

“Establishing and showing support for each other is important,” he told JNS.