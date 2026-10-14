Danon, Waltz meet with Latin American envoys at UN

Danny Danon and Mike Waltz, Israeli and U.S. ambassadors to the United Nations respectively, met with ambassadors from Latin American countries on Wednesday to strengthen diplomatic cooperation and build support for joint initiatives at the global body, Danon told JNS exclusively.

The meeting, which a spokesman for the Israeli mission to the global body told JNS was the “first of its kind,” focused on expanding cooperation within the United Nations and strengthening ties between the countries in economics, technology and innovation.

“Latin American countries are important partners for Israel, and together with the United States, we are working to deepen our ties and strengthen diplomatic cooperation,” Danon told JNS.

“The alliances we are building are reflected not only around the negotiating table but also in the voting halls of the United Nations,” he said.

Danny Danon and Mike Waltz, Israeli and U.S. ambassadors to the United Nations respectively, met with ambassadors from Latin American countries at the United Nations, Oct. 14, 2026. Credit: Israeli mission to the United Nations.

The gathering was part of a joint Israeli-American effort to expand diplomatic partnerships with Latin American countries and to “promote cooperation on issues of mutual importance,” Danon’s office said.

“The more we expand our network of partners, the more we can advance joint initiatives, shared interests and meaningful decisions on the international stage,” Danon told JNS.

“The relationships we strengthen today will translate into diplomatic influence in tomorrow’s U.N. votes,” he said.