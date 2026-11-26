Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, on Thursday slammed NBC for allowing an anti-Israel ad to air during the “Saturday Night Live” Thanksgiving special.

The ad depicts a young girl saving up $400 to buy a new bicycle. It then cuts to a Palestinian child on crutches who is missing a leg. “Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to Israel to do this,” the ad’s narrator says.

“NBC took money to tell millions of Americans that our support for Israel is responsible for the horrific injury of a Palestinian child,” Deutch wrote on X. “Here’s what the ad leaves out: the vicious Hamas terrorists who launched this war on October 7 by slaughtering, raping, and kidnapping Israelis, dragging hostages into Gaza, and then fighting from among Palestinian civilians, with horrific consequences for Israelis and Gazans alike.”

“The suffering of Palestinian civilians is real and heartbreaking,” he continued. “But using that suffering to demonize Israel while writing Hamas out of the story isn’t an honest debate.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry also criticized the ad on social media.

The ad was paid for by the pro-Palestinian group the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project. It directs people to a campaign titled “No More for Israel,” aimed at preventing a new U.S.-Israel military aid agreement.