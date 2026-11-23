It was a dramatic and rather frightening reunion.

Our father Jacob was about to meet his brother Esau after more than 20 years apart. The last time they saw each other, Esau swore that he would kill him. Now Esau is approaching with 400 armed men.

Jacob prepares in three ways. Diplomatically, he sends his brother a generous gift: herds of various livestock. Spiritually, he prays to God for deliverance. Militarily, he divides his camp so that if one half is attacked, the other can escape while the first will defend itself.

Then he sends Esau a message: Im Lavan garti—”I have sojourned with Laban, and I have lingered until now.”

Quoting the Midrash, Rashi points out that the word garti has the numerical value of 613, taryag, the number of mitzvot in the Torah. So the message is: “Esau, I lived with Laban for 20 years. I was a ger—a stranger in a foreign land, surrounded by a culture that was not mine. And in all that time, I kept all the commandments. I did not forget who I am.”

Think about what that means. Jacob had every excuse. No community, no shul, no yeshivah, no support. His father-in-law was a crook. He was exhausted, working day and night. And still he said, “Wherever I am, I am Jacob.”

We are approaching the vacation season. In South Africa, it’s the long summer. In the northern hemisphere, winter break is approaching, and everyone heads for warmer climates, like Florida. And I have noticed that people come in two kinds.

The first group feels that vacation means getting away from it all. And “it all” doesn’t mean only work. It means getting away from synagogue, from kashrut, from every religious responsibility. “I’m going to lie on the beach and read all the cheap novels I never had time for. Don’t bother me with religion. I’m on holiday.”

The second group takes the opposite approach. “It’s a relaxed time. No pressure, no deadlines. What a perfect opportunity to go to synagogue, to learn more Torah, especially with the children.”

Now, I don’t think you’ll have trouble guessing which school of thought this rabbi supports.

Let me share an old classic story since there’s a new generation that may never have heard it. A congregant of mine from many years ago reminded me of it when I visited Australia a few months ago. He has lived there for many years, yet he still remembered the story I told from the pulpit at Sydenham Shul decades ago. So it must have made an impression.

An old rabbi is walking down the street when he hears a cry from inside a house—a whimpering, a weeping. He is worried. Perhaps someone has fallen ill or been hurt. He rings the bell. No answer. The door is open, so he goes in. He follows the sound up the stairs, into the master bedroom, to a cupboard and into a drawer. And there, lying in the drawer, is a tallis.

And it is the tallis that is weeping.

The rabbi says, “Tallis’l, tallis’l, my little tallis, why do you cry?”

And the tallis replies, “Rabbi, how can I not cry? My master has gone on vacation, and he has left me behind!”

It continues, “And look what he took with him: his shorts, bathing suit, snorkel, tennis racket. His golf clubs and casino vouchers. He took the children. He even took the dog. Everything, rabbi, even things that aren’t so important. And me? I am left here in the drawer, forgotten and unwanted. Should I not cry?”

And the rabbi says, “Tallis’l, tallis’l, my dear little tallis, cry no more. I promise you, by all that is holy, that the day will come when your master will go on a far more important journey, to his ultimate destination. And on that journey, he will take none of those things. Not the shorts, not the golf clubs, not the casino vouchers. Not one. The only thing he will take with him is you.”

My friends, I beg of you: If you are going on vacation, don’t let your tallis stay behind and cry.

Take your tallis. Take your tefillin. Take your traveling Shabbat candlesticks.

And remember that Chanukah is coming. Take your menorah and your candles, so that wherever you are in the world, you can light them. Imagine what it will mean for your children to celebrate Chanukah somewhere unfamiliar, away from home. That is a lesson they will never forget.

Take some Jewish reading material, too. A vacation is a precious gift of quality family time, so use it wisely. Doing Jewish things together as a family, away from the pressures of daily life, can be inspiring and memorable, especially for the younger generation.

I remember a holiday we took years ago at a coastal town in KwaZulu-Natal. We were there with friends over Shabbat, and on Friday, we went to the fishmonger and bought a fresh fish. It was a small thing. But our children still remember it.

They learned that being Jewish doesn’t stop at the garden gate. We carry it with us wherever we may be.

That is the message of Jacob’s garti. A ger is a stranger, far from home. But a Jew is never really far from home because home is what we carry with us.

So wherever you are in the world this season, if it’s Shabbat, keep it. If it’s Chanukah, light the candles. Use the opportunity and come back refreshed in 2027.