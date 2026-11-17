U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday condemned Iran’s attacks on Bahrain during a phone call with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, a day after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted a U.S. air base in the Gulf state with six drones.

In their conversation, Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to the security of Bahrain and “all our Gulf partners,” according to the State Department.

The officials also affirmed their nations’ long-standing strategic partnership, anchored by the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA), which the United States and Bahrain signed in September 2023 to strengthen defense ties. The United Kingdom later joined the pact.