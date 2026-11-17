New York radio host Sid Rosenberg has signed a three-year contract extension with Red Apple Media, keeping him at 77 WABC through 2029, the station announced on Monday. Rosenberg hosts “Sid & Friends in the Morning.”

The agreement also includes national syndication of “Sid & Friends Week in Review,” a one-hour weekend program distributed through Red Apple Audio Networks. “As I head into my 11th year with WABC, I couldn’t be happier,” Rosenberg said. “Three more years? I couldn’t ask for anything better.”