Sid Rosenberg signs WABC contract extension through 2029
(Nov. 17, 2026 / JNS)
New York radio host Sid Rosenberg has signed a three-year contract extension with Red Apple Media, keeping him at 77 WABC through 2029, the station announced on Monday. Rosenberg hosts “Sid & Friends in the Morning.”
The agreement also includes national syndication of “Sid & Friends Week in Review,” a one-hour weekend program distributed through Red Apple Audio Networks. “As I head into my 11th year with WABC, I couldn’t be happier,” Rosenberg said. “Three more years? I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
@sidrosenberg19 has signed a three-year extension with @77wabcradio, keeping the Sid & Friends In The Morning host at the station through 2029. "Three more years? I couldn't ask for anything better," Rosenberg said.https://t.co/yx7Ho1zdKR— Barrett Media (@Barrett_Media) November 16, 2026