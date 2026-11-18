Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) on Tuesday denounced former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s planned appearance at a summit in New York City, accusing him of “genocide and mass murder in Gaza and Lebanon.”

“He belongs in the Hague, not on a speaking tour,” Tlaib wrote on X, citing an International Criminal Court arrest warrant.

We cannot normalize war criminals walking freely in our cities. Yoav Gallant is responsible for genocide and mass murder in Gaza and Lebanon. He has an ICC warrant for his arrest.



He belongs in the Hague, not on a speaking tour. Our government continues to support genocide.… — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) November 17, 2026

The Hind Rajab Foundation said earlier Tuesday that it had asked the U.S. Department of Justice to prosecute Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza and Lebanon and alleged genocide in Gaza.

Gallant is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the MirYam Institute’s annual summit on Wednesday, where he is expected to discuss U.S.-Israel military cooperation, according to the foundation.

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Gallant and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel rejects the allegations and disputes the court’s jurisdiction.