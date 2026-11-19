The U.S. military is back to two aircraft carriers supporting operations against Iran after the USS George Washington left the Middle East, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Pacific Fleet, Cmdr. Katie Koenig, said that the Japan-based carrier was now under the fleet’s control and “conducting routine operations” in the Asia-Pacific region.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS George H.W. Bush remain in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The Roosevelt’s arrival on Sunday had briefly brought the total to three carriers.

The U.S. naval blockade of Iran remains in place, supported by more than a dozen additional warships.