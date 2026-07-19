US State Department issues worldwide security alert amid heightened Middle East tensions

The U.S. State Department on Saturday called on Americans worldwide, particularly those in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution, citing heightened regional tensions “with the potential for unforeseen escalation.”

“We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments,” the State Department said in the travel advisory.

“Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate,” it added. “Flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions.”

The alert warned that U.S. diplomatic facilities have been targeted, including some outside the Middle East, adding that “groups supportive of Iran” could target American interests abroad, as well as “locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world.”

The State Department urged travelers to heed its travel advisories and review the latest security alerts before making travel plans.

Earlier on Saturday, the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem issued a warning message, advising citizens in the Middle East to “exercise increased caution” due to high tensions in the region.

“We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments. Americans traveling in or through the region should also check with their air carriers to make sure their flights are still scheduled,” the embassy said in a statement.

It advised Americans against traveling to Gaza, northern Israel and Israel’s border with Egypt, except for the Taba Crossing point.