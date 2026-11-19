Belgium will work to add Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthis to the European Union’s terrorist list, following its push to have Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) listed, Defense Minister Theo Francken said on Thursday.

“Now we will do the same for Ansar Allah aka the Houthis,” Francken wrote on X.

He said the Belgian government had “put a lot of effort” into getting the IRGC on the E.U. list. The Council of the European Union formally designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization on Feb. 19.

Francken called the Houthis “just another snake of the evil Medusaregime in Teheran” and praised Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot for his efforts.