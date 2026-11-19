Belgium to push EU terror listing for Houthis, defense minister says
Belgium will work to add Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthis to the European Union’s terrorist list, following its push to have Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) listed, Defense Minister Theo Francken said on Thursday.
“Now we will do the same for Ansar Allah aka the Houthis,” Francken wrote on X.
He said the Belgian government had “put a lot of effort” into getting the IRGC on the E.U. list. The Council of the European Union formally designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization on Feb. 19.
Francken called the Houthis “just another snake of the evil Medusaregime in Teheran” and praised Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot for his efforts.
Our government has put a lot of effort in getting the IRGC on EU’s Terror List. Now we will do the same for Ansar Allah aka the Houthis. They are just another snake of the evil Medusaregime in Teheran.— Theo Francken (@FranckenTheo) November 19, 2026
Great work, Sir @prevotmaxime !