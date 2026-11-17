B’nai Brith Canada criticized the Canadian government for joining Australia, Italy and the United Kingdom in a statement on Sunday calling on Israel to ease restrictions on humanitarian aid entering Gaza, accusing the four countries of unfairly blaming Israel while making no mention of Hamas.

“Canada’s foreign policy as it pertains to the conflict in the Middle East is becoming increasingly unbalanced and detached from reality,” the Jewish organization said, warning that the government’s approach “will only fuel tensions against the Jewish community here at home.”

“Lopsided narratives that villainize Israel have contributed to hate, radicalization, and surging numbers of attacks against the Jewish people,” it added, urging Ottawa to prioritize Jewish safety rather than issue statements that “only serve to put a target on the backs of Jewish Canadians.”