Iranian army spox: Russian Su-35s to arrive ‘after this war’

Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia, spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, told Iran’s Tabnak news site on Saturday that Tehran had purchased Russian-made Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets but that delivery had been pushed back until “after this war.”

“These aircraft were supposed to arrive before the war, and inshallah [Allah willing], we will certainly receive them after this war,” Akraminia said.

He said the contract had been concluded and the pilots trained.

Akraminia claimed the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force would emerge after the war “with more power” and with “more advanced aircraft and equipment.”

He also said Iran is “ready for war with America.”