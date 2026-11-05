Israel, Slovenia hold first political-strategic dialogue

Israel and Slovenia held their first political-strategic dialogue in Ljubljana, led by Israeli Foreign Ministry political director Gilad Cohen, the ministry announced. Discussions focused on diplomatic and strategic issues and opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

During his visit, Cohen also met with Slovenia’s deputy defense minister and senior advisers to the prime minister and defense minister. The dialogue followed Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s Sept. 9 visit to Ljubljana and the opening of Israel’s first resident embassy in Slovenia.