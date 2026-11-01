PA’s No. 2 Hussein al-Sheikh hosts EU delegation

Palestinian Authority Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh said on Sunday that he had met with a European Union delegation led by French diplomat Christophe Bigot, Brussels’ special representative for the Middle East peace process.

Al-Sheikh said he briefed the delegation on alleged attacks by Israelis on Palestinians and foreign activists. He claimed that Palestinians in Judea and Samaria need “protection” and that those responsible must be held accountable.

The two sides also discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip and the continued withholding of P.A. funds by Jerusalem, according to al-Sheikh.

They talked about the need to create the political and security conditions for P.A. elections, which P.A. chief Mahmoud Abbas last month postponed to Sept. 11, 2027.

Al-Sheikh called for stepped-up international action and a European role in “ending the occupation” and establishing a Palestinian state.

The E.U. delegation also included Andreas Fiedler, the bloc’s representative to Judea, Samaria and Gaza. Laila Ghannam, a senior official of al-Sheikh’s Fatah faction, also attended.