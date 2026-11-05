UKMTO: Tanker struck by unidentified projectiles in Persian Gulf
(Nov. 5, 2026 / JNS)
A tanker was struck by two unidentified projectiles in the Persian Gulf about 93 kilometers (50 nautical miles) north of Qatar, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Thursday.
The condition of the crew, the extent of the damage and any environmental impact remain unclear, UKMTO said.
It urged vessels in the area to exercise caution and report suspicious activity as authorities investigate.
UKMTO WARNING 196-26— UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) November 5, 2026
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