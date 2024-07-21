More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

A second-term plan for the Middle East

A President Biden or President Trump must focus on the head of the snake: Iran.

Dr. Eric R. Mandel
Iran Presidential Election
A woman waves Iranian flags as newly-elected president Masoud Pezeshkian visits the shrine of the Islamic Republic’s founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran on July 6, 2024. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
Dr. Eric R. Mandel
Dr. Eric R. Mandel Dr. Eric R. Mandel
Dr. Eric R. Mandel is the director of MEPIN, the Middle East Political Information Network, and the senior security editor of The Jerusalem Report. He briefs members of Congress, their foreign-policy teams, and the U.S. State Department on Middle East security and strategy.
(July 21, 2024 / JNS)

During President Joe Biden’s recent Q&A with reporters, he said Hamas’s popularity in Judea and Samaria is decreasing. Unfortunately, Hamas’s popularity is growing in Judea and Samaria and is still strong in Gaza, where Palestinians overwhelmingly support the Oct. 7 massacre, according to Palestinian polls.

Haaretz stated: “A new poll of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank shows that eight months of bloodshed and destruction have done little to undercut support for Hamas and its October 7 attacks.”

Factual errors need to be corrected before they receive four Pinocchios from the Washington Post fact checker. Perhaps I am naive, but presidential leadership requires dealing with facts in context and retraction of apparent mistakes in a timely fashion to keep the public’s trust.

My travels in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Israel, Oman, etc. continue to reveal the negative consequences of one of America’s most consequential actions: The withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, the repercussions of which are still reverberating from Tehran to Taipei to Riyadh to Kabul to Moscow and beyond. American national security decisions today do not happen in a vacuum; their success or failure is directly related to our past actions, for good or ill.

According to Long War Journal, Al-Qaeda is on the rise again, operating terrorist camps in 12 provinces in Afghanistan, plotting mayhem and terror for a possible attack on the United States at home or abroad. That remains a long-stated goal of the perpetrators of 9/11, forgotten by recent administrators who think 9/11 is ancient history. The resurgence of Al-Qaeda is a direct and tangible result of our choice to withdraw from one of our “forever wars,” which may be good in the short term, kicking the can down the road, but will likely bring much worse challenges for our security interests in the Middle East in the future.

The withdrawal undermined American national security interests because our allies in the region perceived America as an unreliable partner, explaining why Saudi Arabia began a rapprochement with its nemesis Iran. Add to that President Donald Trump’s decision not to respond to the Iranian attack on Saudi oil fields in 2019.

It is not only the Middle East that viewed the Afghan withdrawal as America lacking the stomach to be the leader of the free world. Allies as far away as Taiwan were worried about where the U.S. would be if China came knocking on Taiwanese shores.

Against this backdrop, forgotten by Americans but very much alive to the people and governments of the Middle East, especially the “axis of resistance” composed of Iran, Russia, North Korea and China, what should Biden’s or Trump’s Middle East foreign policy be in a second term?

Ignoring the region is not an option, as the Middle East never stops calling Washington and challenging our security interests.

If an American president wants to make a significant change for the better and stabilize the region, there needs to be a focus on Iran as the head of the snake. Otherwise, American national security interests will continue to be undermined and out of our control, and the sought-after stability for the region will go down the drain.

That means understanding Iran as the primary obstacle to our and our allies’ interests. Expecting reciprocity for appeasement is a fool’s game. The lack of sanctions enforcement during the Biden administration—allowing tens of billions of dollars to flow into the coffers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps—only accelerates Iran’s nuclear program and support of its proxies, one of which has shut down much international shipping in the Red Sea.

A high-ranking source close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told me that Israel is concerned Iran is weaponizing a nuclear bomb at this time. Iran can already enrich weapons-grade uranium and has ballistic missiles capable of striking anywhere in the region, including Europe.

Weaponization, which Iran has supposedly not achieved, involves developing computer modeling and compartmentalizing uranium gas into uranium metal spheres placed in a nuclear warhead. Iran will probably also have to test such a weapon. Weaponization can take place with a minimal footprint, so it would be easy to hide in a nation as immense as Iran.

CEO of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies Mark Dubowitz has stated: “I have been led to believe that Iran’s weaponization activities have begun. … Iran is now taking preliminary steps that will help build a warhead. That is headline news.”

Would a President Trump and Vice-President J.D. Vance, who have isolationist tendencies, or Biden or Harris, whose administration again gave Iran $10 billion in sanctions waivers this month, act or be believed as a credible military threat to stop Iranian nuclear weaponization?

Suppose a Biden or Trump wants to improve the region in his second term. In that case, he should begin with a significant foreign policy statement saying America is pro-Iranian, meaning pro-Iranian people who want to throw off the shackles of their authoritarian state, which tortures, intimidates, maims and kills anyone who challenges the revolutionary regime.

This does not mean American boots on the ground. It means sending a clear message that we are still a values-based nation that stands with people who legitimately seek freedom from tyranny.

A second-term president needs to enforce the sanctions already on the legislative books against Iran’s oil sales to China with secondary sanctions that are not meaningless. The American people are unaware of the fact that we are not enforcing sanctions, thereby enabling Iran to remain a financial force impeding the stability that we seek.

Pro-Hamas protesters in the U.S. should not cow Biden and Trump should not be intimidated by isolationists in his party, as both sow discord and will bring terror to our shores sooner or later. Avril Haines, the Director of National Intelligence, has said Iran is materially involved in the pro-Hamas movement on American campuses and social media.

If Iran crosses the Rubicon to a nuclear weapon, a nuclear arms race will begin throughout the Middle East, with the chance that a nuclear bomb falls into the hands of radical Sunni or Shiite terrorists significantly increased. How is that good for the region or the world?

To stabilize the Middle East, protect the American homeland, advance our interests and cement the second-term legacy of either Trump or Biden is to focus on the source of all these problems: Iran.

Middle East Iran
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza under U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a press briefing in Jerusalem on May 13, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Mladenov: Gaza tunnels could take decade to clear
The Board of Peace envoy said that Israel would not be required to withdraw from the Strip until Hamas disarms.
August 10, 2026 02:58 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David