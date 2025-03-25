More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

News outlets ignore Mahmoud Khalil’s violations of US immigration laws, promote free-speech hoax

Guests in the United States on visas or green cards are not citizens and not entitled to citizenship rights.

James Sinkinson
Mahmoud Khalil protests rights
Protests in New York City against the detention of Columbia University graduate student and anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil on March 10, 2025. Credit: SWinxy via Wikimedia Commons.
James Sinkinson
James Sinkinson James Sinkinson
James Sinkinson is the president of Facts and Logic About the Middle East (FLAME), an organization dedicated to researching Middle East developments and exposing false propaganda that could harm U.S. interests.
(March 25, 2025 / Facts and Logic About the Middle East)

U.S. immigration authorities last week canceled the visa of Brown University doctor Rasha Alawieh and refused her return to the United States from Lebanon, where she attended the funeral rally of Hezbollah terror chief Hassan Nasrallah. The New York Times and PBS news coverage of her deportation claimed she was only in Lebanon visiting family.

Likewise, when U.S. immigration authorities arrested rabid Hamas supporter Mahmoud Khalil and revoked his visa and green card, the media and progressive NGOs protested the United States was depriving Khalil of freedom of speech. They neglected to mention allegations he committed unlawful acts at Columbia University and supported the savage war crimes of Hamas.

Many leftists, including members of the Democratic Party and civil rights organizations argue that Khalil is being persecuted merely for supporting Palestinians. Indeed, Brian Hauss, attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union, said of the Trump administration, “No president can be allowed to set an ideological litmus test and exclude or remove people from our country with whom they disagree.”

Similarly, many progressive media condemned Khalil’s arrest and detention. The New Yorker, for example, called Khalil’s detention “a flagrant assault on free speech.” David French, opinion columnist in The New York Times, wrote, “The Trump administration is targeting a former Columbia student—and the university itself—as a test case for its new authoritarian regime.”

In fact, Khalil’s arrest and pending deportation have no connection to free speech. Rather, they are meant to ensure that visitors given the privilege of residing in the United States do not abuse their welcome, or federal immigration statutes, by promoting terrorism and breaking laws.

Disingenuous attempts by media, NGOs and progressive politicians to mount false defenses of speech freedom misrepresent the issue. Guests in the United States, on visas or green cards, are not citizens and not entitled to citizenship rights. They are required to comply with local laws and not provide support to terrorist organizations or entities that threaten national security.

Let’s be clear: Those who support Alaweih and Khalil are abetting some of the world’s most vicious war criminals—terrorists who murdered, raped, incinerated, kidnapped and tortured American citizens. This isn’t about free speech, it’s about protecting our country—legally—from radicals who militantly oppose it.

Khalil openly and aggressively supported a terrorist enemy of the U.S. He distributed Hamas propaganda, including a document titled “Our Narrative … Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” with the logo of the “Hamas Media Office” on it. A video post on X shows Khalil justifying Hamas terrorism, saying, “We’ve tried armed resistance, which is legitimate under international law, but Israel calls it terrorism.”

Khalil is one of the prominent leaders in Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD), which dedicates itself to overthrowing Western civilization and declared its support for Hamas on several occasions. Earlier this month, he helped illegally occupy a building at Barnard College, an affiliate of Columbia, protesting the expulsion of anti-Israel students for disrupting a classroom and distributing pro-Hamas propaganda.

Outrageously, the mainstream media describe this activity merely as “pro-Palestinian.” A NewsBusters study of 28 protest stories of PBS News Hour coverage in the spring of 2024, for example, found 29 uses of “pro-Palestinian” labels and zero uses of “pro-Hamas.” Why does mainstream media whitewash support for terrorists?

Breaking the law and breaching school policies do not constitute free speech. A letter signed by more than 100 House Democrats accuses the Trump administration of arresting and detaining Khalil “simply for exercising his First Amendment right to free speech.”

In fact, Khalil was reputedly a ringleader in the takeover of Columbia’s Hamilton Hall and the illegal encampment on campus. Columbia’s rules prohibit unauthorized gatherings, disruptions of university functions and occupation of campus spaces without permission.

As a highly visible spokesperson in these activities, Khalil is almost surely guilty of violating Title VI, which prohibits discrimination based on ethnicity, religion, race, and national origin. Indeed, Jewish students were regularly harassed by Khalil’s gang of pro-Hamas thugs, who termed their encampment a “Zionist-free zone,” and denied access to Jewish “Zionist” students.

None of these violations constitutes free speech. In fact, it was Khalil and company who violated the rights of others by creating an environment in which Jewish students—and anyone who supports Israel—feared for their safety.

Khalil’s case has nothing to do with free speech. Last week, a CNN article claimed that in light of Khalil’s case, students are now “being forced to think carefully before exercising their constitutionally protected right to free speech.” But Khalil’s case has no connection to free speech. Rather, it is about violating immigration laws.

As a green card holder, he does not enjoy the same right to free speech accorded to U.S. citizens. Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, Khalil can be deported for engaging in “criminal activity which endangers public safety or national security” or “any activity a purpose of which is the opposition to, or the control or overthrow of, the Government of the United States by force, violence, or other unlawful means … .”

Khalil can also be deported for endorsing and espousing terrorist activity and/or for persuading others to do so or to support a terrorist organization. Finally, the U.S. Secretary of State can order deportation if he has reasonable grounds to believe Khalil’s presence has serious adverse U.S. foreign policy consequences.

Free speech in the United States is not under threat. Yet, we see headlines like The Guardian’s “The US assault on free speech is not going to end with Mahmoud Khalil” and Bloomberg’s “Columbia student’s deportation arrest should scare all Americans.” This is clearly an attempt to panic the public by asserting their First Amendment rights are being attacked. The truth: The U.S. government is attacking foreign lawbreakers and terrorism supporters like Khalil— not the right to free speech.

Residing in the United States is not a right, it’s a privilege—Visitors are subject to certain obligations, which include refraining from supporting terrorism or breaking the law. Khalil failed to fulfill these obligations and will suffer the consequences.

Visa and green card holders like Khalil, who violate these rules, deserve to be deported immediately, as they have violated a sacred trust and endangered us, their hosts. Officials and media who defend such foreign violators—supporters of U.S.-designated terrorist organizations and supporters of violence and law-breaking—betray their profession and the public trust.

Originally published by Facts and Logic About the Middle East (FLAME).

EXPLORE JNS
Bicycle tires. Credit: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels.
U.S. News
‘Incredible’ Jewish support ahead of anti-Israel bicycle boycott ride, Philly Jewish eatery owner says, ‘we won’t cower’
“We’ll show up strong, with pride and solidarity, and keep the focus on peaceful support,” Yehuda Sichel, who owns Huda in downtown Philadelphia, told JNS.
November 4, 2026 05:11 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Vance Johnson
U.S. News
Vance blames election loss on Iran war, relationship with Israel
“The reason we lost is the war,” the U.S. vice president wrote. “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so” but “that’s at least honest.”
November 4, 2026 01:19 PM
Andrew Bernard, Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah, Oct. 27, 2024. Photo by Tahel Rubin/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Revolutionary procedure: Robotic lung transplant without fully opening chest
The new technique significantly improves the chances of success and shortens recovery.
Nov. 3, 2026
David Israel/TPS-IL
A sign near the Mohamed al-Amin Mosque in central Beirut depicting Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun (left) and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam with the Arabic slogan "We are all with you" on Sept. 5, 2025. Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Lebanon’s failure to confront Hezbollah leaves Israel no choice but to act
Lebanon’s leaders remain unwilling to risk a confrontation with the Shi’ite group, allowing the Iranian-backed organization to rearm and undermining hopes for a lasting security arrangement.
Nov. 3, 2026
Jacques Neriah
Breaking News
14:59
New US sanctions target fraudulent maritime network supporting Iran
14:39
Pennsylvania AG: Philly ‘boycott ride’ targeting Jews is antisemitic
14:19
Eisenkot vows to ‘renew and deepen’ US-Israel partnership
13:48
UN’s Albanese congratulates El-Sayed on Michigan Senate win
13:28
Israel condemns Russian attack on Ukraine aid center
13:08
Top Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei: We handed Trump ‘political defeat’
12:49
Dutch museum cancels synagogue exhibit over Oct. 7 ‘tensions’
12:29
Israeli envoy to JNS: Anti-Israel protesters in Japan ‘vocal but marginal’
12:09
Jewish families move into eight homes near Jericho
11:51
IDF chief Zamir warns Hezbollah on visit to northern front
11:35
Israel Police rules out bomb threat at President’s Residence
11:11
Vance blames election loss on Iran war, relationship with Israel
11:06
IDF strikes suspects observing troops in Southern Lebanon
10:52
Israeli airstrike eliminates Hamas terrorist who held Omer Shem Tov captive
10:25
Israel Police: Sappers called to Herzog’s residence over suspicious substance
10:05
Bomb squad called to Israeli President’s Residence
09:44
Visitor arrivals to Israel rise 16% in October
09:24
Danon questions ICJ impartiality after election of judges with anti-Israel records
09:04
Two suspected Ebola patients in Israel test negative
08:43
Police partially demolish Jerusalem compound used to house illegal residents
08:23
IDF, Shin Bet kill six terrorist operatives in southern Gaza strikes
08:03
Khamenei warns of ‘far wider’ response if US attacks again
07:42
Israeli killed in Australia road accident
07:22
‘Enter the military as Haredi Jews and leave as Haredi Jews,’ IDF chief pledges
07:11
Elections chief presents official results to Herzog amid foreign interference probe
07:02
Study faults German textbooks’ coverage of Israel’s security concerns
06:49
Herzog begins government-formation process after receiving official election results
06:35
Israel braces for heavy weekend rains, widespread flooding risk
06:11
Israeli envoy slams Spanish TV over train crash conspiracy claims
05:50
Israeli tech firms announce $872 million in October funding: CTech
05:33
31 years since assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin
05:12
AIPAC backs new US-Israel agreement talks, reaffirms support for current aid deal
04:45
CEC approves results of 26th Knesset election
04:31
Herzog’s Jewish leadership initiative draws 2,500 applicants
04:11
47 years since Iranian militants seized US Embassy in Tehran
03:31
Boy George visits Nova massacre site, pledges solidarity with Jewish community
03:16
El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate race
03:10
Israel’s 26th Knesset set to be inaugurated Nov. 10
02:41
Israeli forces destroy explosive device near Tulkarem
02:20
Trump says no immediate US strike on Iran planned, but military option remains open
02:04
Trump acknowledges Iran war hurt Republicans in midterms, defends decision
01:58
Israel’s election committee concludes no election fraud found
01:53
Trump threatens ‘something large’ if Iran ‘doesn’t behave’
01:24
Herzog receives EJC’s top honor, urges parties to seek stable government in coalition talks
01:20
Poll: 74% oppose Eisenkot-Ra’am minority government backed by Joint List
01:14
‘AP’ calls race for anti-Israel Troy Jackson over Maine Senator Susan Collins
00:46
Lawler concedes NY race
00:40
‘NY Times’ says 95% chance that anti-Israel Senate candidates El-Sayed and Jackson will win Michigan, Maine Senate races respectively
23:29
El-Sayed leading Rogers by about 2.5 points, with about a third of votes counted
23:25
Collins has slight lead in Maine Senate race
More Updates
JNS TV
Israel Undiplomatic
Is Israel Preparing To Go It Alone Against Tehran?
November 4, 2026 02:14 PM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The sacrifice of Haley Stevens and the future of the Democrats
Jonathan S. Tobin