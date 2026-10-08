More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Mr. Mamdani, you couldn’t even give us one day to mourn?

An open letter to the mayor of New York City.

Rabbi Avi Weiss
Mamdani
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers remarks at the Citizens Housing and Planning Council luncheon in Manhattan, April 16, 2026. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.
Rabbi Avi Weiss
Rabbi Avi Weiss Rabbi Avi Weiss
Rabbi Avi Weiss is the founding rabbi of the Hebrew Institute of Riverdale, Bronx, N.Y.; founder of Yeshivat Chovevei Torah and Yeshivat Maharat rabbinical schools; and a co-founder of the International Rabbinic Fellowship.
(Oct. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Mr. Mamdani,

I have often written that your anti-Zionism is blatant antisemitism. But today, the anniversary of Oct. 7, I write about something much deeper—your lack of humanity.

In your statement today, you spent far more time falsely accusing Israel of genocide than grieving the Israeli dead.

Ecclesiastes teaches that there is a time for everything. Oct. 7 is a time to mourn the Israeli victims, a time to say plainly that nothing justifies terror. Full stop.

This evening, I viewed raw footage of that day—much of it filmed by the terrorists themselves—showing the brutal murders of some of the 1,200 innocent Israelis who were mercilessly slaughtered.

You were personally invited to attend this viewing by Israel’s consul general in New York, Ofir Akunis, but you declined.

Had you attended, you would have seen Hamas terrorists sawing off an Israeli soldier’s head. And you could not even give us this one day to mourn.

You would have seen a terrorist bludgeoning an already slain Israeli civilian with a hoe over and over. And you could not even give us this one day.

You would have seen a terrorist calling his mother in Gaza, telling her, “I murdered 10 Jews with my own hands today. I’m a hero.” And you could not even give us this one day.

You would have seen a lifeless, naked Israeli woman, surrounded by terrorists shouting with glee as they humiliated her body. And you could not even give us this one day.

You would have seen terrorists firing into cars, murdering Israelis point-blank and then shooting them again and again. And you could not even give us this one day.

You would have seen hostages loaded onto a Hamas truck, surrounded by hundreds of Gazan civilians shouting for joy at their capture. And you could not even give us this one day.

You would have seen young women and men fleeing for their lives from the Nova music festival as terrorists hunted them down. And you could not even give us this one day.

Today I not only rend my garment in mourning for those 1,200 innocent souls, but I also rend it for the millions around the world who celebrate this day of bestial murder of Jews because they were Jews.

And I rend it for you, Mr. Mayor, the leader of our city, who offered empty words of comfort—words dwarfed by your accusations against Israel.

Today, I do not cry out against your distorted positions on Israel. No, I am crying out against your lack of humanity, your lack of decency and your failure to be a mensch.

One day, Mr. Mamdani. Just one day.

Terrorism U.S. Politics
EXPLORE JNS
Andrei Kozlov
U.S. News
UJA event marking third anniversary of Oct. 7 draws about 400, memorial made of hostage pins, tags unveiled
“So much of the New York Oct. 7 story is the role that the New York Jewish community played in fighting for the return of the hostages,” Hindi Poupko, of the UJA, told JNS.
October 8, 2026 02:02 PM
Rebecca Szlechter
Mamdani Oct. 7 Lander
U.S. News
Protesters jeer Mamdani at ‘anti-occupation’ Oct. 7 vigil, accuse anti-Israel mayor of being too easy on Jewish state
“Jewish New Yorkers deserve to mourn in peace, free from hatred and intimidation,” stated New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “There is no excuse for this. None.”
October 8, 2026 11:35 AM
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Haverford College
U.S. News
Haverford president ‘heartbroken, furious’ by alleged Jew-hatred, as professor arrested for online harassment
“The charging by the FBI of Haverford College associate professor Guangtian Ha for harassment and intimidation of a Jewish Israeli professor closes the dotted line between verbal acts of harassment and actionable violence which, when Jews are the recipients, is far too often ignored,” Lori Lowenthal Marcus of the Deborah Project told JNS.
Oct. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Boeing
World News
Boeing explains its silence, as ‘false flag’ claims swirl around flydubai attack
The manufacturer told JNS that its role in the Saudi probe limits its ability to issue public comment on the aircraft’s survival of a reported 14,000-foot nosedive.
Oct. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
14:05
US officials in Saudi Arabia now require ‘special authorization’ to use Riyadh airport
13:10
Israel says it eliminated two Hamas members, including one who held hostages
12:29
Syria ‘key’ part of MidEast ‘Rubik’s Cube,’ US envoy says
12:05
USS Abraham Lincoln returning from Iran after ‘historic mission,’ Hegseth says
11:41
Pennsylvania human rights panel decries ‘racist, antisemitic’ vandalism at playground
10:58
‘Absolutely despicable,’ Hochul says of anti-Israel protesters disrupting Oct. 7 vigil
10:46
Trump endorses Mike Rodgers over ‘terrorist sympathizer’ El-Sayed
08:59
Netanyahu says he received no warning of Oct. 7 attack
08:43
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Five shepherds wounded as Palestinian terror wave continues
08:28
Noa Argamani returns to Nova massacre site with 1,000 Christian leaders
08:23
Rep. Randy Fine: There will never be a Palestinian state
08:04
Dutch Jewish author says ‘terrorist Hamas mob’ assaulted him at protest
07:44
Police: Jerusalem sukkah arson was ‘racially motivated’
07:22
Three indicted for selling gun to Beersheva bus station terrorist
07:02
Antisemitic hate crimes in England and Wales rise 10%, Jews most targeted per capita
06:44
UK diplomats leave former consulate as Israel downgrades status
06:22
Undercover Israeli forces arrest terror suspect in Samaria
06:08
Netanyahu hosts Paraguayan vice president to discuss closer ties
05:55
IDF kills Oct. 7 terrorist in Khan Yunis strike
05:45
Netanyahu congratulates SNSD party on Republika Srpska win
05:35
Arab Jerusalem pharmacy student indicted over plot to kill Jews with explosives, poisons
05:26
Two Palestinian teens face indictment over suspected arson in Samaria
04:53
Israel’s US envoy: Son breathing on his own after terror attack
04:29
Hadash MK Ofer Cassif convicted of assaulting police officer
04:11
Herzog thanks Trump for ‘heartfelt’ Oct. 7 statement
03:55
Netanyahu vows to continue pursuing Oct. 7 murderers
03:31
CENTCOM rejects Iranian claims that Strait of Hormuz is shut
03:10
Israeli forces demolish home of terrorist who killed Netanel Shukrun
02:57
Miliband: Britain to keep eastern Jerusalem presence as ‘UK Mission’
02:51
US warns Americans in Saudi Arabia over Houthi threats to airports
02:37
Israeli FM: British consulate in Jerusalem ending operations, 20 diplomats to leave
02:29
IDF: Hamas terrorist took explosives from north Gaza hospital
02:13
Israeli minister meets Ukraine chief rabbi amid ongoing war
02:09
Israeli envoy to US decries Mamdani’s ‘dangerous lies’
01:49
Huckabee blasts NYC Mayor Mamdani over Oct. 7 anniversary remarks
01:44
Herzog to present Israelis who thwarted flydubai attack with civilian heroism award
01:23
Trump on Oct. 7 anniversary: ‘We will never forget’
01:12
IDF slays Gazan terrorist who tried to sabotage military infrastructure
00:07
Israel, Paraguay sign health cooperation agreement in Jerusalem
23:06
JNS, Yad L’Olim to host English-language Israeli election debate
17:50
Los Angeles mayor denounces ‘all forms of hate’ in Oct. 7 message
15:13
White House honors Oct. 7, stays ‘committed to confronting terrorism’
15:09
One killed, eight injured in missile attack on Riyadh airport
14:57
Brooklyn man charged with hate crimes in attack on Jew in Crown Heights, NYPD says
14:23
Republican Jewish Coalition spends $2 million targeting Jewish voters in Mich. Senate race
12:43
Pennsylvania college nixes young dem socialists Oct. 7 event day after prof arrested for antisemitic cyberstalking
12:41
London police arrest five, masked anti-Israel protesters outside British Jewish umbrella group’s office
12:25
B’nai Brith Canada urges gov, college leaders to probe groups promoting extremism on Oct. 7 anniversary
12:20
House speaker commemorates Oct. 7, praises Trump admin for freeing hostages
10:05
Herzog thanks Christian leaders from 117 countries for support of Israel
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Jews were betrayed after Oct. 7
October 8, 2026 01:15 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Some more thoughts on Mamdani’s maneuverings ...
Yisrael Medad
Simon Deng, an escaped jihad slave from South Sudan, is accompanied in Israel by Dr. Charles Jacobs (pictured), President of the American Anti-Slavery group.
Opinion
Oct. 7 was a slave raid
Charles Jacobs