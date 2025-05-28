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Meta’s Oversight Board poses a grave danger

It must be called out for what it is: Jew-hatred.

Ronn Torossian
Meta
Meta Platforms, Inc. Source: X.
Ronn Torossian
Ronn Torossian Ronn Torossian
Ronn Torossian is an Israeli-American entrepreneur, digital and crisis communications expert, and author of For Immediate Release: Shape Minds, Build Brands and Deliver Results with Game-Changing Public Relations.
(May 28, 2025 / JNS)

In today’s volatile world, with the Middle East undergoing significant change, Meta (formerly Facebook) has a Supreme Court-like body that determines content on Facebook and Instagram, comprising 21 people on an independent board that even Mark Zuckerberg (its founder, chairman and CEO) cannot fire.

The so-called Oversight Board comprises many Jew-hating non-Americans who decided recently that calling “From the River to the Sea” (the phrase used by Israel’s enemies to support the elimination of the Jewish state) “antisemitic is either inaccurate or rooted in Islamophobia.”

The Oversight Board has ruled that it is okay to praise a martyr (shaheed) and call for intifada (armed uprising) against Israel.

What isn’t allowed is Jews fighting back, as Meta recently removed the accounts of Betar, a 100-year-old Zionist activist movement linked with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party, for making beeper jokes directed at Hamas supporters in America.

Meta’s antisemitic Oversight Board includes Muslim Brotherhood-linked Tawakkol Karmana, who posted on her X page that she applauds the International Criminal Court arrest warrants for “terrorist war criminals Netanyahu and [former defense minister Yoav] Gallant.... This should be the beginning of the trial of all those involved in the genocide massacres, from Israeli politicians and military personnel, who must not escape prosecution and punishment.”

Indictments against American allies aren’t enough. This woman, who determines what millions worldwide see, has referred to the Gaza war as “ethnic cleansing” and a “war of extermination,” citing Hamas’s Ministry of Health.

On the payroll of an American publicly traded company, with a civil war brewing in Syria, she recently tweeted, “The road to Jerusalem passes through Damascus and Aleppo, I agree with this saying.” With the ability to influence tens of millions of people, she is calling on this Al-Qaeda offshoot to conquer all of Syria and continue on to Israel.

Another member of the oversight board, Nighat Dad praises pro-Hamas New York City rallies and teaches activists at Palestine Digital activism forums. She falsely claims that “While Israel can get Facebook and others…to take down content it deems hateful, Palestinians can’t do the same to the hateful content shared by the Israelis—even when it comes directly from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Another oversight board member is Alan Rusbridger, former editor-in-chief of The Guardian, who said that the “horrors of 7 October most certainly did not happen in a vacuum.

He ironically noted, “There’s no question that Palestine is ‘winning’ the asymmetric war on TikTok, X and Instagram.” He also argued that “Israel’s actions in Jenin were every bit as repellent as Osama Bin Laden’s attack on New York on September 11.”

It goes on and on.

Endy Bayuni, an Oversight Board member and senior editor at The Jakarta Post, published a column that argued Indonesia “should be seen championing an independent Palestinian state and full membership of the United Nations.”

Helle Thorning-Schmidt, another board member, served as the CEO of Save the Children during a period in which the organization was caught collaborating with kindergartens that held graduation ceremonies which included “mock killing and kidnapping of Israelis by children dressed as combatants.”

According to NGO Monitor, they were also collaborating during that period, with at least one other organization connected to an internationally designated terrorist organization.

Khaled Mansour is another board member who has praised Hezbollah, saying the terrorist organization had fought Israel “heroically” and writes of Palestinian terrorism (“armed resistance,” as he calls it) as mere “details and tactics” that one should “not get bogged down in.”

He is also joined in the oversight committee by the director of George Soros’s Open Society Foundations-Africa. Another Oversight Board member, Julie Owono, said that Wikipedia is a trusted source on Israel— the same Wikipedia that maligns Zionism and banned the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) as a source.

Karman in particular poses a grave danger. On her blog this week, she strongly criticized the “Iranian axis of evil” for its detrimental impact on the Palestinian cause.

She asserted that only with Iran’s withdrawal from the conflict would Palestinians be able to liberate their land and achieve the return of all refugees. She stated unequivocally that “the Palestinian people are strong and capable of self-determination.”

Karman further condemned Iranian influence, stating that no party “has offended the sanctity and justice of the Palestinian cause as profoundly as this axis.”

Muhammad Badr, an Egyptian member of parliament, said that “one of the worst things that happened in the history of the Nobel Prize is that she won the prize. A terrorist with a Nobel Prize.”

Karman’s influence reaches hundreds of millions of people as she sets limits on what can and can’t be said on Meta. She can inspire revolutions on Meta’s Oversight Board, which already encourages shaheed, jihad and more. In a recent oped, she called for a full boycott of Israel and a complete arms embargo.

These people are on the Supreme Court of one of the most important companies in the world, Meta, which is unregulated and influences hundreds of millions worldwide. It is intolerable that an American public company can permit the things being said today by one of the foremost decision-makers at Meta.

In recent months, Israelis ranging from Gilad Erdan to Eylon Levy, from commentator Uri Cohn to popular activist group Jew Hate Database have all been censored.

It must be called out for what it is: Jew-hatred. We have seen the institution called Meta taken over by Jew-haters. One can only hope that this matter will be investigated in the upcoming investigation that Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr is launching.

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