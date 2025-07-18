More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The dangerous illusion of friendship with Qatar and other hostile ‘allies’

The very country that houses American warplanes houses America’s enemies.

Stephen M. Flatow
Trump Qatar
U.S. President Donald Trump bids farewell to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Al Udeid Air Force Base as he boards Air Force One en route to Abu Dhabi International Airport, May 15, 2025. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
Stephen M. Flatow
Stephen M. Flatow Stephen M. Flatow
Attorney Stephen M. Flatow is the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered in an Iranian-sponsored Palestinian terrorist attack in 1995. He is the author of A Father’s Story: My Fight for Justice Against Iranian Terror (available in an expanded paperback on Amazon.com) and is the president of the Religious Zionists of America-Mizrachi. An oleh chadash, he divides his time between Jerusalem and New Jersey.
(July 18, 2025 / JNS)

The United States continues to cling to the fiction that countries like Qatar, Turkey and others in the region are “strategic partners,” despite overwhelming evidence that these states are undermining U.S. interests, funding extremists and destabilizing the Middle East. The illusion of friendship has not only clouded American judgment but has actively endangered the lives of our allies and our own troops.

It’s long past time to end this charade.

Washington calls Qatar a partner, but in truth, it is the world’s most duplicitous actor. Washington maintains a sprawling military presence at Al Udeid Air Base, using it as a launchpad for operations across the region. In return, Qatar bankrolls Hamas, hosts the Taliban and gives airtime to anti-Western rhetoric on its state-funded Al-Jazeera network. No serious foreign-policy analyst can deny this: The very country that houses American warplanes also houses America’s enemies.

Qatar’s role as Hamas’s top benefactor is not speculative; it is well-documented. In the aftermath of the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Qatar’s long-standing support for the group was thrown into the global spotlight. Rather than face sanctions, Doha continues to be treated as a mediator, despite its obvious bias and complicity. Why are we entrusting a Hamas patron with negotiating ceasefires? That’s not diplomacy. It’s delusion.

Turkey, another so-called ally, has increasingly adopted an Islamist, anti-Western posture under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. A NATO member in name only, Turkey has purchased weapons from Russia, harassed American allies like the Kurds and allowed jihadist elements to operate on or through its soil.

Ankara’s support for Hamas and hostility against Jerusalem is part of a broader pivot toward authoritarian Islamism. Turkey shelters Muslim Brotherhood members, hosts admitted terror supporter Sami Al-Arian, amplifies antisemitic conspiracies and positions itself as a champion of causes diametrically opposed to Western democratic values. If this is friendship, what does enmity look like?

Even more baffling is the U.S. willingness to treat the new regime in Syria, now led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, as if it is a credible partner in regional “stability.” Although al-Sharaa came to power after leading the offensive that ousted Bashar Assad, his leadership of the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham raises grave concerns about sectarian extremism and intolerance.

In recent days, Syrian forces under his command have launched assaults on the Druze community in southern Syria, prompting Israel to intervene militarily in their defense. Israeli airstrikes against Syrian military positions were reportedly carried out to protect the embattled Druze, highlighting Jerusalem’s willingness to act unilaterally when minorities are threatened.

Meanwhile, American forces remain in Syria under rules of engagement so restrictive they cannot meaningfully respond to evolving threats, inviting further instability and bloodshed.

There is a broader strategic failure here: the assumption that engagement, economic ties or shared military interests are enough to tame ideological adversaries. This “frenemy” doctrine has failed repeatedly. It assumes that transactional partnerships will produce long-term alignment with U.S. goals. In reality, these arrangements have funded extremism, rewarded bad behavior and alienated our real allies, in particular, Israel.

We have misread the game board. Qatar is not a neutral broker. Turkey is not a Western democracy. Syria is not a stabilizing force. These regimes exploit the West’s desire for dialogue and diplomacy while funding our enemies and weakening our alliances.

The United States must stop mistaking geography for loyalty. Just because our bases are on their soil doesn’t mean their interests align with ours. We must:

  1. Condition military and financial cooperation on measurable action against terrorist groups.
  2. Sanction regimes and individuals who fund or harbor extremists.
  3. Rebuild strategic alliances with trustworthy partners, especially Israel and moderate Arab states that have embraced normalization and peace.
  4. Pull back from failed engagement strategies that assume these hostile actors can be “managed” through diplomacy alone.

The war on terror has always required moral clarity. Today, that clarity demands acknowledging that we are feeding the enemy—militarily, financially and diplomatically—while pretending we are feeding friends.

It’s not just a strategic error. It’s a betrayal of American values, allies and the cause of peace.

Middle East Hamas
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
President Isaac Herzog, Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, and Nefesh B'Nefesh founders Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart welcome Atara and Jeffrey Douglas (in white shirts) and their children, Emilia, 6, Nathaniel, 10, and Hallie, 9, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Aug. 9, 2026. Photo by Yonit Schiller/Nefesh B'Nefesh.
Israel News
‘We’re leading, not leaving’: Family of 100,000th immigrant makes aliyah
Nefesh B’Nefesh marks 100,000 “olim” from North America since 2002 with the Douglas family, who moved to Jerusalem from New York.
August 10, 2026 06:02 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David