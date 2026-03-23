The most dangerous oil export hub in the world

The war surrounding Israel has become more than a regional conflict. It is a stress test for the global system, exposing vulnerabilities that stretch from the Mediterranean to the Persian Gulf. While rockets, militias and shifting alliances dominate the headlines, a quieter but equally consequential drama is unfolding hundreds of miles east of Israel, on a small Iranian island that rarely enters public conversation: Kharg Island.

Kharg Island is the beating heart of Iran’s oil export architecture. Roughly 90% of Iran’s crude shipments originate there, amounting to between 1.1 and 1.5 million barrels per day. But it is not merely a loading dock. It is a sprawling export complex with vast storage tanks capable of holding tens of millions of barrels, pipeline connections to Iran’s major onshore fields and berths designed to handle the world’s largest crude carriers. It is also protected by Iranian naval and air‑defense assets, making it both a strategic asset and a potential military target.

For Israel, the significance of Kharg lies not in geography but in the geometry of alliances. Israel’s partnerships with the United Arab Emirates, India and other regional players have become essential pillars of its diplomatic and economic resilience. These relationships were built on shared interests: counterterrorism, technological cooperation and a vision of a more stable Middle East. But the war has introduced new pressures. Nations that once aligned comfortably with Israel now face competing imperatives: domestic politics, energy security and the need to maintain working relationships with Iran. Kharg Island—and the risks surrounding it—has become part of this shifting strategic landscape.

Israel understands that the conflict is no longer confined to its immediate borders. The war’s ripple effects are shaping global markets, testing alliances and forcing countries to reassess their strategic priorities. In this sense, Kharg Island is not just an Iranian asset; it is a global pressure point whose fate could influence Israel’s security environment for years to come.

Israel’s strategic calculus is further complicated by the fact that it has historically avoided striking Iranian oil infrastructure. Doing so risks global economic blowback and alienates quiet partners in the Gulf, and could also trigger a cascade of retaliatory actions across the region. Iran’s proxies, however, operate with no such restraint. They target shipping, energy infrastructure and civilian populations with the explicit aim of destabilizing the alliances Israel has painstakingly built. This asymmetry is central to understanding why Kharg Island matters so deeply to Israel’s long‑term security.

If Israel is the epicenter of the conflict, the Gulf states are the shock absorbers. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain sit at the crossroads of global energy flows, maritime trade and geopolitical rivalry. Their prosperity depends on stability—stable shipping lanes, stable energy markets, stable expatriate populations and stable diplomatic relationships. The war threatens all of these.

The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow maritime corridor through which roughly one‑fifth of the world’s oil flows, is the region’s most sensitive artery. At its narrowest point, it is only 21 miles wide, yet it carries the lifeblood of the global economy. Any escalation—meaning, a drone strike, naval confrontation or retaliatory attack—could disrupt the flow of crude and liquefied natural gas (LNG), sending markets into turmoil.

The economic stakes are enormous. Even rumors of escalation can move Brent crude oil by several percentage points in a single trading session. Insurance premiums for tankers spike dramatically during conflict, and war‑risk surcharges can add hundreds of thousands of dollars to a single voyage. LNG carriers, which are more sensitive to risk because of their cargo volatility, face even sharper cost increases. For the Gulf States, whose budgets and long‑term development plans depend on predictable exports, the threat is existential.

The UAE, often seen as a model of stability, has not been spared. It has endured drone and missile attacks on civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities and airports. These incidents underscore a reality often overlooked in Western coverage: the Gulf states are not distant observers but frontline actors absorbing real damage. Their vulnerability adds urgency to their diplomatic balancing act and to their quiet, but significant, cooperation with Israel.

The demographic dimension adds another layer of complexity. Millions of expatriates, including more than 4 million Indians in the UAE alone, form the backbone of Gulf economies. Across the Gulf Cooperation Council, nearly 10 million Indians live and work. Their presence is a source of economic strength but also a strategic liability. Any disruption threatens not only the region’s economies but the livelihoods of millions of families across South Asia.

The Gulf states must therefore walk a tightrope. They cannot afford a rupture with Israel, whose technology, investment and security cooperation are vital to their modernization. But they also cannot afford a confrontation with Iran, whose proximity and capacity for disruption make it an unavoidable neighbor. The war has forced the GCC into a delicate balancing act—one that reveals the fragility of even the most carefully constructed alliances.

India is not a combatant in the current conflict, yet it is one of the nations most deeply affected by it. Its exposure is multifaceted: economic, demographic and political. As one of the world’s largest importers of crude oil and LNG, India’s energy security is tightly bound to the stability of the Gulf. Any instability around Kharg Island or the Strait of Hormuz threatens refinery margins, domestic fuel prices, industrial output and inflation.

India imports more than 85% of its crude. A $10 increase in oil prices widens India’s current account deficit by billions of dollars. LNG shortages ripple through politically sensitive sectors such as fertilizer, steel and power generation. Even without direct involvement, India is experiencing the economic tremors of a conflict unfolding thousands of miles away.

The political landscape has become equally sensitive. Rising energy prices have amplified domestic polarization. Opposition parties have seized on the moment to criticize the government. Social media has become a battleground of civilizational rhetoric, ideological posturing and war‑driven narratives. The war has become a domestic accelerant, shaping political discourse in ways that extend far beyond foreign policy.

India’s diplomatic position is further complicated by its relationships with both Israel and Iran. It has deep civilizational and economic ties with Iran, including investments in the Chabahar port and long‑standing energy cooperation. At the same time, India’s strategic partnership with Israel has grown dramatically in recent years, encompassing defense, technology, agriculture and intelligence. The war forces India into a delicate balancing act, one that requires maintaining relationships with two nations whose interests are increasingly at odds.

The significance of Kharg Island extends beyond geopolitics. It embodies the new architecture of modern warfare—a landscape defined not only by missiles and militias, but by choke points, cost asymmetries and economic interdependence. Modern conflict is shaped by the ability to impose disproportionate costs on adversaries through targeted disruptions. A single strike on Kharg Island or even the credible threat of one could remove a significant portion of Iran’s exports from the market, triggering global price spikes and economic instability.

Its vulnerability is a reminder that modern warfare is no longer confined to battlefields. It is fought through supply chains, shipping lanes, insurance markets and the psychology of global investors. A drone strike on a storage tank, a missile near a tanker or a naval skirmish in Hormuz could send shockwaves through the global economy.

Yet even amid this fractured geometry, the incentives for cooperation have never been stronger. Israel, the Gulf states and India may face different pressures, but they share a common interest in preventing the region from sliding into a wider conflict that would destabilize global markets and empower Iran’s most aggressive proxies. Their economic futures are intertwined, their security challenges overlap, and their strategic ambitions increasingly converge.

The UAE and India are already demonstrating how pragmatic partnerships can withstand political turbulence. Israel’s technological edge, the Gulf’s energy resources and India’s economic scale form a triangle of complementary strengths. Each nation brings something the others need. And each stands to lose if the region descends into a cycle of escalation that disrupts trade, energy flows and long‑term development.

The media may amplify division, and political actors may exploit crisis for domestic gain; still, the underlying logic of cooperation remains intact. The region’s most capable states understand that stability is not a luxury but a strategic necessity. The challenge is not whether unity is possible, but whether leaders can articulate a shared purpose strong enough to withstand the pressures of a volatile moment.

The current war is testing friendships, exposing fault lines and forcing nations—from Israel to the UAE to India—to confront the limits of their strategic comfort zones. The story of Kharg Island is the story of our era: small places with enormous consequences, and alliances that must bend without breaking.