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American Society of the University of Haifa

Kevin Leopold (left) and Scott Brockman have both assumed the position of vice president of development at American Society of the University of Haifa. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
American Society of the University of Haifa expands development team
Bay Area-based Scott Brockman and New Jersey-based Kevin Leopold, each with more than 25 years of high-level experience, join the organization as Vice Presidents of Development.
Aug. 29, 2023
The Wire
American Society of the University of Haifa names seasoned Jewish leader Naomi Reinharz as new CEO
Reinharz brings a passion for providing opportunities for individuals, families, and foundations to support projects and beneficiaries in Israel and throughout the global Diaspora.
Jan. 10, 2023
University of Haifa's Dr. Maya Negev presents at the COP27
The Wire
Israeli scholars assess climate vulnerability at COP27
University of Haifa’s Dr. Maya Negev, Prof. Shlomit Paz and Prof. Ofira Ayalon addressed the U.N. conference’s first-ever Israeli pavilion, aligning with the University’s broader goal of tackling climate change.
Nov. 14, 2022
The Wire
University of Haifa ranking skyrockets on Times Higher Education Impact Index as Israel’s sole representative
Ranking in the top 100 universities worldwide for many of the U.N.’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, the University is being recognized for its commitment to achieving a better and more sustainable future.
May. 11, 2022