American Society of the University of Haifa

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
University of Haifa’s Dr. Maya Negev, Prof. Shlomit Paz and Prof. Ofira Ayalon addressed the U.N. conference’s first-ever Israeli pavilion, aligning with the University’s broader goal of tackling climate change.
Ranking in the top 100 universities worldwide for many of the U.N.’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, the University is being recognized for its commitment to achieving a better and more sustainable future.