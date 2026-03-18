Intra-Communal Professorial Group, ICPG

The Intra-Communal Professorial Group, The ICPG, has been set up to research, record and analyze the experiences of Jewish students, academics and other staff on British university campuses amidst the recorded increase in antisemitism since Oct. 7. The ICPG will also make recommendations to UK universities and stakeholders about how to improve the experience of Jewish students and staff. The organization is chaired by professor Anthony Julius, Faculty of Laws, University College London together with deputy chair, professor Daniel Hochhauser, Kathleen Ferrier Chair of Medical Oncology, University College London. The growing organization will be led by director Odeliya Lanir Zafir and currently comprises over 25 academics from numerous British universities.