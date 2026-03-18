The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
A unique, first of its kind study by researchers at Tel Aviv University in partnership with the Israel Antiquities Authority determined that contrary to popular belief, many people in the kingdom of Judah could read and write – literacy was not the exclusive domain of a handful of royal scribes.