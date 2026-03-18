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Israel Antiquities Authority

Examples of Hebrew ostraca from Arad. Photo Credit: Michael Cordonsky, Tel Aviv University and the Israel Antiquities Authority.
The Wire
Study of Arad texts shows many ancient Judeans were literate
A unique, first of its kind study by researchers at Tel Aviv University in partnership with the Israel Antiquities Authority determined that contrary to popular belief, many people in the kingdom of Judah could read and write – literacy was not the exclusive domain of a handful of royal scribes.
Sep. 10, 2020