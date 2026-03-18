Tel Aviv University (TAU) is the largest, most comprehensive and most dynamic research and teaching institution in Israel, offering the nation’s most diversified range of study and research fields. Located at the heart of Israel’s economic, technological and cultural center, TAU is proud of its liberal and pluralistic spirit. Its mission is similar to that of other leading universities: to promote research of the highest level and to equip tens of thousands of students annually with academic knowledge and critical thinking skills. The university also aims to influence society in Israel and globally in spheres such as industry, culture and education.