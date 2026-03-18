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Tel Aviv University

Tel Aviv University (TAU) is the largest, most comprehensive and most dynamic research and teaching institution in Israel, offering the nation’s most diversified range of study and research fields. Located at the heart of Israel’s economic, technological and cultural center, TAU is proud of its liberal and pluralistic spirit. Its mission is similar to that of other leading universities: to promote research of the highest level and to equip tens of thousands of students annually with academic knowledge and critical thinking skills. The university also aims to influence society in Israel and globally in spheres such as industry, culture and education.
Tel Aviv University
The Wire
Tel Aviv University publishes ‘For a Righteous Cause’ report, timed to Holocaust Remembrance Day
The report features an interview with Sir Max Hastings—one of Britain’s leading historians of the Second World War—calling for a radical change in the way the Holocaust is taught in Western schools.
Jan. 28, 2025
Professor Isaac Ben-Israel
The Wire
Tel Aviv University’s Professor Isaac Ben-Israel to receive Distinguished Service Award
He is one of the key figures in the fields of space and cyber in Israel.
Jan. 29, 2024
The Wire
Tel Aviv Online MBA at the Coller School of Management at Tel Aviv University
The Online MBA will be taught in English and target outstanding international students who wish to enhance their education and professionalism in business management within the entrepreneurial context—a field in which the Coller School is a world leader.
Nov. 16, 2021
The Wire
Tel Aviv University ranked fifth in the world for entrepreneurship by Startup Genome
Tel Aviv University ranked right after four leading American universities – Stanford, MIT, UC Berkeley and Harvard.
Nov. 8, 2021
The Wire
American Friends of Tel Aviv University hosts virtual gala on October 7, 2021, raising funds and awareness for Tel Aviv University initiatives
Hosted by Jake Tapper, the gala honored author, actress, and activist Noa Tishby.
Oct. 13, 2021
Examples of Hebrew ostraca from Arad. Photo Credit: Michael Cordonsky, Tel Aviv University and the Israel Antiquities Authority.
The Wire
Study of Arad texts shows many ancient Judeans were literate
A unique, first of its kind study by researchers at Tel Aviv University in partnership with the Israel Antiquities Authority determined that contrary to popular belief, many people in the kingdom of Judah could read and write – literacy was not the exclusive domain of a handful of royal scribes.
Sep. 10, 2020