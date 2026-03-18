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Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles

The Wire
American Jewish University Awarded Reimagine Grant by Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles
Grant will go towards scaling the Jewish Education Excellence Project, a new program of the University’s School for Jewish Education and Leadership created to address challenges in education that surfaced during the pandemic, to train master teachers to serve as mentors, and to strengthen classrooms across Los Angeles Jewish day schools.
Sep. 22, 2021