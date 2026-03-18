Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Grant will go towards scaling the Jewish Education Excellence Project, a new program of the University’s School for Jewish Education and Leadership created to address challenges in education that surfaced during the pandemic, to train master teachers to serve as mentors, and to strengthen classrooms across Los Angeles Jewish day schools.