More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security logo

Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security

Established in 2017, the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS) offers security expertise for a strong Israel. It considers the Jewish people’s historic connection to the land of Israel a central component of strategic worldview; and highlights the importance of united Jerusalem to Israel’s destiny and defense. It also provides counsel to the highest echelons of the Israeli government and trains the next generation of Israeli national security specialists.
The Wire
Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yossi Kuperwasser to head Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security
With a focus on defeating terrorism and dismantling Iran’s nuclear capabilities, Kuperwasser aims to reshape Israel’s role in the region while working alongside top experts in the field.
Feb. 26, 2025